Synergies Work and National Federation of the Blind Partner to Support Entrepreneurship for Blind and Low-Vision People

ATLANTA, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergies Work, an Atlanta nonprofit that supports entrepreneurs with disabilities, announced today that it has entered into a partnership with the National Federation of the Blind (NFB), the transformative membership and advocacy organization expanding opportunities for millions of blind Americans. The partnership will empower blind and low-vision entrepreneurs across the country to launch new businesses and grow existing enterprises through Synergies Work's Idea to Incubation (i2i) Program.

"We seek real, innovative solutions to the over 70 percent unemployment rate of blind people and actively pursue partnerships which create meaningful opportunities to enhance the role of blind entrepreneurs in the dynamic small-business sector of the United States," said Mark Riccobono, President of the National Federation of the Blind. "We're pleased to partner with Synergies Work through the SmartJob impact investing platform to empower the blind to obtain the kinds of employment opportunities that enable them to live the lives they want."

Synergies Work is being supported through the SmartJob Fund at ImpactAssets, of which the NFB is a founding supporter and partner. The grant will help bolster the disability innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem by enabling 15 participants from the blind community to participate in the i2i program along with other disabled entrepreneurs.

"The National Federation of the Blind is an established leader in helping those who are blind or experience vision loss to live better, more capable, and independent lives through advocacy, education, and other programs," said Aarti Sahgal, Founder and CEO of Synergies Work. "We're very pleased to partner with NFB through the SmartJob Fund so that we can work together to close the disability wealth gap and drive the economic participation of blind entrepreneurs."

"We are delighted to offer our support to Synergies Work," said Regina Kline, Founder and Chair of SmartJob, LLC. "Its use of this grant is a strategic opportunity to connect people with disabilities with the capital, resources, and expertise needed to build sustainable businesses of all kinds. We look forward to building long-term collaborations and expanding the entrepreneurial ecosystem for all people with disabilities."

Synergies Work i2i is the largest entrepreneurship program in the United States for disabled people. It includes a 10-week incubator where entrepreneurs learn from industry leaders in weekly learning labs, receive one-on-one coaching, and develop their business plans. Participants then take part in an accelerator program where they receive a minimum of two years of support through funding, mentoring, and continuing education to build sustainability and bridge the gaps between the disability and business community.

About Synergies Work

Founded in 2016, Synergies Work is the largest business incubator and accelerator for entrepreneurs with disabilities in the United States. The organization serves entrepreneurs at every stage of their journey—from ideation to exit. With the goal of building one world where people with disabilities belong, Synergies Work helps entrepreneurs with disabilities launch, grow, and maintain sustainable small businesses. Its approach is based on a fundamental belief that all individuals have boundless talent, an inherent curiosity to explore, and a passion to succeed. For more information on Synergies Work, visit www.synergieswork.org or contact them at synergies@synergieswork.org.

About SmartJob

SmartJob is a global company dedicated to closing the disability wealth gap by catalyzing employment through innovation. SmartJob works to make jobs "smarter" by scouting, sourcing, advising, and supporting entrepreneurs and early-stage companies that are committed and focused on profound disability impact.

SmartJob Fund investments and philanthropic capital infusions enable people with disabilities to access capital, supports, and products to gain meaningful employment and access upward mobility. The SmartJob Fund's work is designed to result in measurable improvements in labor market participation and reduction in disability poverty. For more information, visit https://www.smartjob.net/smartjobfund.

About National Federation of the Blind

The National Federation of the Blind, headquartered in Baltimore, defends the rights of blind people of all ages and provides information and support to families with blind children, older Americans who are losing vision, and more. Founded in 1940, NFB is the transformative membership and advocacy organization of blind Americans with affiliates, chapters, and divisions in the fifty states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. We believe in the hopes and dreams of blind people and work together to transform them into reality. Learn more about our many programs and initiatives at nfb.org.

