TwelveStone Health Partners Announces Significant Growth Equity Investment from Heritage Group

MURFREESBORO, Tenn., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TwelveStone Health Partners, a leading provider of comprehensive chronic care medication services, announced today that Heritage Group has made a significant investment to support a broad expansion of Infusion Center services throughout the southeastern United States.

The investment from Heritage Group is perfectly timed to match the aggressive growth TwelveStone is experiencing, driven by multiple industry tailwinds favoring increased access, lower cost sites of care, and enhanced patient experience.

"The TwelveStone mission is to support communities and patients struggling with complex, chronic conditions," says Shane Reeves, TwelveStone's chief executive officer. "With this investment, we will be able to scale the tremendous service delivery offered by our care team to those who deserve a higher level of support across the southeast."

TwelveStone provides holistic pharmacy solutions for patients with complex and chronic conditions. The company's offerings include ambulatory infusion, home infusion, and packaged medication delivery, all of which drive increased access, adherence, and enhance the patient experience. After launching its ambulatory infusion center model in 2019, TwelveStone experienced significant growth and established itself as a differentiated provider of specialty infusion services.

"We are thrilled about the partnership with TwelveStone and the opportunity to transform the patient experience," said Jesse Bland, partner at Heritage Group. "Demand for specialty infusion services remains robust, and the company is well-positioned as the market continues to evolve."

About TwelveStone Partners

TwelveStone Health Partners incorporates the objective of glorifying God into its mission by delivering a higher level of service to partners and patients. As an organization, TwelveStone supports the transition from acute to post-acute care environments and the transition from sickness to health. This is the third evolution in the company's history, beginning in 1980 when Richard Reeves and Ronald Powell created a single retail pharmacy location then called Reeves Powell Saveway Drug Store. In 1994 Shane Reeves and Rick Sain launched Reeves-Sain, and over 20 years grew the organization to include seven companies. In 2015 Reeves Sain Drug Store, Inc., a retail pharmacy, and its specialty pharmacy, EntrustRx were sold to Fred's, Inc. In 2016 Shane Reeves launched TwelveStone Health Partners, intending to continue pursuing the highest professional, business, and community goals set forth by its founders. For more information, visit www.12stonehealth.com .

About Heritage Group

Heritage Group is a Nashville, Tennessee based, healthcare-focused private equity firm with more than 35 years of experience financing and operating healthcare companies. Heritage has over $700 million of assets under management and seeks to make majority and minority investments in high-growth healthcare services and healthcare technology businesses that address the challenges of the U.S. healthcare system. The firm's limited partners include some of the leading healthcare organizations in the nation, including large provider systems, payers, and healthcare service providers, which collectively operate over 600 hospitals and insure more than 45 million lives. For more information, visit www.heritagegroupusa.com

