Venus Media Group Enters Next Phase of Growth with New Clients, Senior Staff Appointments and Refreshed Website

The female-led agency continues its focus on increased engagement with both general market and niche multicultural segments

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Venus Media Group, a leading Latina-owned, multicultural media buying agency, today announced growth across its practice with the addition of several new clients, including iconic fashion brand Gloria Vanderbilt Jeans, sustainability-centric New York City government program GreeNYC, social network HeyMama and revolutionary pumping bra brand Larken. These fresh clients come on board as Venus Media Group unveils its own new website, showcasing its modern and inclusive approach to media buying, and expands its team with the appointment of Jenny Chow to the role of Chief Operating Officer, as well as Kourtney Edwards and Lina Sands to Account Director positions.

"At Venus Media Group, we know first-hand that today's diverse audiences are more than simply a box to tick; they rather require a niche approach that aligns to their unique identities," said Cathy Murphy, CEO of Venus Media Group. "We are proud to bring over 80 years of combined experience to the table for our new client partners, and deepen their connections to the individuals who need to hear their message most. This effort will undoubtedly also be strengthened with the addition of Jenny, Kourtney and Lina as their expertise adds a new dimension to our offerings."

Serving a diverse mix of clients from women-led disruptors to government organizations, the expert multi-generational agency is known for its high-touch approach to reaching a wide array of audiences, including multicultural, and a proven track-record of generating bottom-line results. Created by the watsons, the agency's new digital destination is proud to showcase these efforts with a sophisticated, refreshed design that captures its clear value proposition for brands aiming to reach a multitude of important, yet often overlooked demographic groups.

"Venus Media Group has been an incredible extension to our team. Combined with an incredible culture that aligns with HeyMama's values, the team's passion, responsiveness and savviness enables us to make data driven and strategic decisions with our media in a unique way," said Erika Feldhus, CEO of HeyMama. "Through our partnership with Venus Media Group, we now have access to 10x more information needed to make critical growth decisions. It is incredible to work with an agency that not only gets us as a brand but feels so invested in our success."

Recent additions to the next-generation agency's client roster include:

Gloria Vanderbilt Jeans offers a wide range of fits, innovative fabrics, and elevated washes and details. Gloria Vanderbilt Jeans : The first major jeans-wear brand launched by a woman, for women,offers a wide range of fits, innovative fabrics, and elevated washes and details.

New York City meet its ambitious sustainability goals of sending zero waste to landfills by 2030 and generating net-zero carbon by 2050. GreeNYC : Dedicated to educating, engaging and mobilizing New Yorkers, GreeNYC helpsmeet its ambitious sustainability goals of sending zero waste to landfills by 2030 and generating net-zero carbon by 2050.

HeyMama : A members-only social and professional network for mothers, HeyMama brings together working moms — entrepreneurs, advisors, executives, founders, builders, and makers of all kinds — to provide each other with support, connection, and collaboration at every stage of life and career.

Larken : Born out of a struggle to find a comfortable and simple way to nurse, Larken offers versatile, hands-free breast-pumping bras. While pumping and nursing their daughters, the Larken Co-Founders grew frustrated with the options on the market, they knew there had to be a better way. So they designed it.

About Venus Media Group

Venus Media Group is a multicultural, multigenerational media buying agency that partners with clients to reach today's women and multicultural audience. From negotiation to data analysis, Venus Media Groups counsels clients, including healthcare providers, hospitals and DTC consumer brands, throughout the buying process and coaches them on how to tap into relevant nuances to build brand awareness, recognition and recall. For more information, visit venusmediagroup.com.

