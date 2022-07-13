Bandwidth Achieves Comprehensive ISO 27001 Certification Across Global Network, APIs, People and Business Processes

Gold standard for information security management is highly valued by customers and demonstrates the security, availability and resiliency of the Bandwidth global platform

RALEIGH, N.C., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND), a leading global enterprise cloud communications company, announced today that the company's global information security management system has met the stringent requirements of the ISO 27001:2013 information security management standard across the entire scope of its global network, APIs, and people and business processes. This certification adds the company's Voxbone acquisition, which closed in late 2020, to the previously attained ISO 27001 certification for its North American business in 2018. Bandwidth's information security team reached this milestone in less than two years–a significant achievement.

"At Bandwidth, information security is built-in, so our customers know they can rely on us for their most business-critical communications around the globe," said Kade Ross, Bandwidth's Chief Information Officer. "With this ISO certification, we've put an umbrella over our entire organization to meet the highest standards in security, availability, resiliency and integrity. It's part of our ongoing best practices in our mission to create the most hardened and secure global platform in our space. That's what it takes to be enterprise-grade."

ISO 27001:2013 is one of the most widely recognized and internationally accepted information security standards. Using a top-down, risk-based approach, ISO 27001 identifies requirements and specifications for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving an information security management system. To achieve the certification, Bandwidth's compliance was validated by an independent audit firm after demonstrating an ongoing and systematic approach to managing and protecting company and customer data.

About Bandwidth Inc.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) is a global communications software company that helps enterprises connect people around the world with cloud-ready voice, messaging and emergency services. Backed by a network reaching 60+ countries covering 90 percent of global GDP, companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber and Zoom use Bandwidth's APIs to easily embed communications into software and applications. Bandwidth has more than 20 years in the technology space and was the first Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) provider offering a robust selection of APIs built on our own global network. Our award-winning support teams help businesses around the world solve complex communications challenges every day. More information is available at bandwidth.com .

