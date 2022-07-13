CI Renewables Opens Baltimore Office

With expansion of customers around the Beltway, CI Renewables is helping more companies and institutions save money and the planet

BALTIMORE, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanks to a substantial increase in customers around the Beltway, CI Renewables relocated its headquarters to Baltimore, Maryland on June 1, 2022. With their office centrally located at 1340 Smith Avenue, the CI Renewables team can most effectively oversee its substantial Howard County portfolio, consisting of 19 projects across 11 locations, as well as provide service to other customers.

"Thanks to the favorable regulatory and legal environments in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia, along with heightened short- and long-term natural gas prices, CI Renewables' newest projects will benefit the environment and our customers' bottom lines," says CI Renewables Managing Partner, Josh Smith. "The Howard County projects will generate 44,000,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) annually, which will cover more than 75% of Howard County's energy usage."

CI Renewables will engineer, construct, and commission these solar projects in 2022 and 2023, all at no cost to the County. In addition, several companies and institutions, located throughout all three states, are looking to CI Renewables to develop and build new solar projects totaling over 50 MWs in 2023 and 2024.

"CI Renewables' executive team has worked together for over a decade, routinely helping large businesses, schools, and government agencies secure cost-effective renewable energy without any capital investment," Smith explained. "With our new headquarters in Maryland, we are excited to enter our second decade of providing clean, renewable, cost-effective energy services to large and small businesses throughout the Beltway."

About CI Renewables: CI Renewables provides clean, renewable, cost-saving energy solutions to businesses, institutions, and governmental entities which have significant energy requirements. Founded in 2010, CI Renewables has more than a decade of experience developing and owning grassroots, utility-scale renewable power projects. CI Renewables specialize in engineering, constructing, and operating solar power facilities without any capital investment from its customers. In addition, CI's team has a thorough knowledge and experience in securing the financial commitments necessary to make renewable energy projects come to life, regardless of the size.

