Infor Announces Partnership with Syntellis Performance Solutions

New Syntellis partnership to provide next-generation financial planning, decision support and business intelligence capabilities to improve cost of care and operational outcomes for healthcare organizations

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced a new partnership with Syntellis™ Performance Solutions, the leading provider of enterprise performance management (EPM) software, data and intelligence solutions. This partnership will provide Infor's existing and new healthcare customers access to Syntellis' Axiom Healthcare Suite of intelligent planning and performance solutions, giving users robust EPM tools and the market's largest, most timely data-driven insights designed to improve cost of care and operational outcomes for their organizations.

(PRNewsfoto/Infor)

"As healthcare organizations face one of the most challenging and unpredictable economic environments in decades, access to powerful analytics and data to improve financial performance is essential to drive enterprise transformation," said Flint Brenton, CEO of Syntellis. "Infor is an important part of our healthcare customers' technology ecosystem, and by joining together with another market leader, we can better help customers streamline operations to grow strategically, deliver the highest quality care, and improve patient satisfaction."

The combined strength of Infor's offerings and Syntellis' industry-leading data and intelligence solutions will enable North American healthcare providers to better leverage their clinical and operational data's value, improve patient outcomes, and monitor and enhance financial performance. By partnering with industry leader Syntellis, Infor aims to further its mission of "connecting the business of healthcare with the mission of healthcare." Infor customers can achieve this by utilizing the power of a healthcare operations platform to navigate risk-based revenue and improve the patient and employee experience.

"As an organization deeply rooted in the healthcare industry, we understand the importance of a powerful platform for operations to accurately optimize processes for efficiency, accuracy, and long-term fiscal health," said Kevin Samuelson, CEO of Infor. "In a hospital setting, it is essential to have the right information at the right time, which is only possible with modern, cloud-based applications that are purpose-built for healthcare. Partnering with an industry leader such as Syntellis gives us the opportunity to provide our customers with a solution that can integrate their solutions with other financial tools, to empower better decision-making, which will directly impact patient care."

Infor and Syntellis will collaborate on future integrations to further help hospitals and health systems streamline data transfer and analysis for greater efficiency and optimized financial, clinical, and operational performance. The synergy between Infor's Healthcare Operations Platform – namely finance, clinical interoperability, supply chain, human resources, time and scheduling, analytics, AI, automation and data management tools – and Syntellis' Axiom healthcare cloud solutions that include budgeting, financial & capital planning, cost accounting & decision support, treasury cash management, comparative & clinical analytics, and contract management will empower healthcare organizations to make more informed, data-driven decisions.

About Infor



Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. We are obsessed with delivering successful business outcomes for customers. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit www.infor.com.

About Syntellis Performance Solutions



Syntellis Performance Solutions provides innovative enterprise performance management software, data and intelligence solutions for healthcare, higher education and financial institutions. Syntellis' solutions include Axiom and Connected Analytics software, which help finance professionals elevate performance by acquiring insights, accelerating decisions and advancing their business plans. With over 2,800 organizations and 450,000 users relying on its solutions, Syntellis has proven industry expertise in helping organizations transform their visions into reality. For more information, please visit www.syntellis.com.

