Tickets on Sale July 15 at 10 a.m. PT for Epic Star-Studded Celebration of Latin Music & Culture

LAS VEGAS, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RUMBAZO - el reventón del año - will take place across Las Vegas on September 10 +11, kicking off Hispanic Heritage month with a series of events including a highly anticipated one-day music festival on September 10th.

MALUMA, BECKY G, PRINCE ROYCE, NATANAEL CANO, IVY QUEEN, AND MORE JOIN INAUGURAL RUMBAZO LATIN MUSIC & CULTURE FESTIVAL IN LAS VEGAS (PRNewswire)

The marquee music festival - a true celebration of Latin rhythm and pride - will include performances by globally acclaimed artists including Maluma, Prince Royce, Natanael Cano, Ivy Queen, and more.

"I'm looking forward to performing at Rumbazo, in celebration of our Latin music and culture! So happy to be a part of this reventón del año!" RUMBAZO festival headliner Maluma expressed.

The festival will be held at the Downtown Las Vegas Event Center, and tickets will go on sale Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m. PT, starting at just $59.00.

Click HERE for more information and to RSVP for event announcements, new ticket drops, contests, and more.

In addition to the music festival, RUMBAZO will feature an invitation-only welcome event hosted by Becky G on September 10, an after-party sponsored by Bud Light Seltzer Sessions, and a high-energy pool party to close the weekend celebration on Sunday, September 11, all featuring globally-renowned iconic Latin music stars as well as the hottest breakthrough artists.

Artists participating in RUMBAZO weekend include:

Maluma

Becky G

Prince Royce

Natanael Cano

Ivy Queen

Omar Apollo

Yendry

Chimbala

Blessd

Jon Z

Angie Vee

"While this may be regarded as a festival by industry standards, there will be so much more integrated into Rumbazo including a number of fun-filled events to enjoy a diversity of Latin music, dance and food," said Vic Juarez, RUMBAZO festival organizer. "We invite the Las Vegas community and Latin music lovers throughout the country to join us for this massive party."

"We are excited to welcome Rumbazo and this globally acclaimed roster of Latin talent to our venue. It is the perfect way to kick-off a month that celebrates the diversity and richness of our culture," said Bud Pico from the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

"Hispanic Heritage Month is incredibly important to our community. We're excited to be working with the Rumbazo team to make this inaugural year unforgettable," said Peter Guzman, President of the Latin Chamber of Commerce, Nevada.

RUMBAZO's weekend of festivities is produced in partnership with America's leading brewer, Anheuser-Busch.

"We're incredibly passionate about creating engaging experiences for our consumers, and we saw an opportunity to build on last summer's Reventón de Verano, our award-winning virtual celebration of Hispanic music, food, and culture, to do something brand new in the Latin music festival space," said Ronnie Yoked, Head of Experiential Marketing, Anheuser-Busch. "Working with our partners, we've each leveraged our unique capabilities to build a strong team dedicated to celebrating the vibrant and dynamic Latin music communities that inspire us to create a future with more cheers for years to come. I can't wait for everyone to experience this epic weekend!"

Additional RUMBAZO events will be announced in the following days. Visit RumbazoFest.com to RSVP for updates; or follow along on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter .

About Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

Located at the corner of Third St. and Carson Ave. in Downtown Las Vegas, Downtown Las Vegas Events Center is the ultimate entertainment destination. The 20,000-foot multipurpose space offers carefully designed layouts to create a unique and memorable experience for every curated event. Merging Vegas nostalgia with a modern touch, Downtown Las Vegas Events Center is inviting to both tourists and locals and embraces the spirit of the city with an eclectic line-up, ranging from music festivals, sport viewing parties and more. The venue features a state-of-the-art stage, sound and lighting design equipment and can accommodate up to 15,000 guests. For more information, visit www.dlvec.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @DLVEC .

About Anheuser-Busch

At Anheuser-Busch, our purpose is to create a future with more cheers. We are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life's moments, dream big to move our industry forward, and make a meaningful impact in the world. We hope to build a future that everyone can celebrate, and everyone can share. For more than 160 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and have more than 19,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America's most loved beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Downtown Las Vegas Events Center