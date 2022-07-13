Nikola Hosts Truck Showcase in Nation's Capital To Underscore Market Readiness of Zero-Emissions Commercial Transportation Technology

PHOENIX, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy infrastructure solutions, displayed their zero-emissions Class 8 battery-electric vehicle (BEV) and fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) today in Washington D.C. Together, with key federal government representatives, industry organizations and strategic stakeholder partners, Nikola provided visibility to the importance of congressional efforts in advancing clean energy and climate incentives that will enable market growth of zero-emissions technologies and a national clean hydrogen economy.

Today's event featured several speakers in support of furthering clean transportation and energy, including Representative Greg Stanton (AZ-District 9); Antoine Thompson, Executive Director, Greater Washington Clean Cities Coalition; Jessica Olson, Vice President of Policy, CALSTART; Connor Dolan, Vice President of External Affairs, Fuel Cell Hydrogen Energy Association (FCHEA) and Shannon Angielski, President of the Clean Hydrogen Future Coalition (CHFC). Arizona Senator Mark Kelly also took a drive in the Nikola Tre FCEV in the afternoon.

"Nikola plans to build a complete hydrogen ecosystem of production, distribution and dispensing and site-specific use case consultation on BEV charging solutions that will support zero-emissions commercial vehicles across the country," said Pablo Koziner, President of Nikola Energy. "Decarbonizing heavy-duty trucking and port operations is likely to be achieved more quickly by our fleet customers with the leadership and support of our federal representatives in Washington who can work with us to grow this new industry."

"I'm grateful that leaders here in Washington have the opportunity to see first-hand the work a great Arizona company, Nikola, is doing to address the challenges of climate change--and see how cutting greenhouse gas emissions can also create great jobs. Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and our work to make clean vehicles more competitive, this great technology will soon be on roadways nationwide," said Rep. Greg Stanton of Arizona.

"Today's event reminds us that the transition to clean transportation is not mainly a technology challenge - that the solutions are here today. What we need now are strong market signals from the government that zero-emission technologies will have the support they need to scale and compete with older, dirtier technologies," said Jessica Olson, Vice President of Policy, CALSTART.

Nikola's Tre BEV qualifies for both the California and New York Voucher Incentive Programs. These programs provide vouchers, or discounts, to fleets that purchase or lease medium- and heavy-duty zero-emissions BEVs. With this approval, purchasers of the Nikola Tre BEV qualify for an incentive valued at up to $150,000 in California and up to $185,000 per truck in New York, with a scrappage requirement.

The Nikola Tre BEV's range is up to 350 miles, one of the longest of the battery electric zero-emission Class 8 tractors. The Tre's cabover design is ideal for metro-regional applications because it has improved visibility and maneuverability, along with a smooth and quiet ride free of the smell of diesel emissions.

Nikola Corporation is globally transforming the transportation industry. As a designer and manufacturer of zero-emission battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen station infrastructure, Nikola is driven to revolutionize the economic and environmental impact of commerce as we know it today. Founded in 2015, Nikola Corporation is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.



