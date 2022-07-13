Paramount Garners 86 Primetime Emmy Award Nominations

CBS Television Network Touts 28 Nominations

MTV Entertainment Receives 18 Nominations, Led by Comedy Central's "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" and VH1's "RuPaul's Drag Race"

SHOWTIME® Earns 17 Nominations, Including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series and Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series for "Yellowjackets"

Paramount+ Picks Up 11 Total Nominations

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramount earned 86 Academy of Television Arts & Sciences 74th Primetime Emmy Award nominations across its combined portfolio. This marks the most nominations for the company since the merger of Viacom and CBS in 2019.

CBS Television Network received 28 Primetime Emmy nominations.

CBS landed multiple nominations for special programming, including "Adele: One Night Only" and "One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga." Home to some of the biggest award shows in the industry, "The 64th Annual Grammy Awards" and "The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!" earned several nominations in addition to the "43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors" and the "44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors."

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert " – the #1 Late Night show on television – received five nominations.

CBS Studios picked up several additional nods this year, among them an Outstanding Competition Program nomination for "The Amazing Race." Short-form series "Carpool Karaoke: The Series" was also nominated.

MTV Entertainment earned 18 Primetime Emmy nominations across its portfolio of brands and franchises.

Comedy Central's "The Daily Show With Trevor Noah" received seven nominations – the most since Trevor Noah took over as host in 2015 and the most nominations of any late night franchise this year.

"MTV Video Music Awards" scored its first nomination since 1993.

VH1's "RuPaul's Drag Race" earned several nominations this year, including Outstanding Competition Program and Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program, and a first-time nomination for its digital series "RuPaul's Drag Race Whatcha Packin' With Michelle Visage."

MTV Entertainment Studios picked up additional nominations with "Emily in Paris ."

SHOWTIME® landed 17 Primetime Emmy Award nominations this season.

"Yellowjackets" earned seven nominations, among them an Outstanding Drama Series nod as well as nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress for Melanie Lynskey and Outstanding Supporting Actress for Christina Ricci . The series also landed two nominations for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series and one for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series.

"We Need to Talk About Cosby" picked up four nominations, including Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series.

The anthology drama series "The First Lady" received three nominations.

" Ray Donovan : The Movie" and "Vice" each received a nomination as well as "The Man Who Fell To Earth" which was produced by CBS Studios.

Paramount+ scored 11 Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

Together with MTV Entertainment Studios, Paramount+ picked up three nominations for "1883", including Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie. Original reality series "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" earned Paramount+ its first-ever unscripted nomination for the service. "Reno 911!: The Hunt for QAnon" was also nominated for Outstanding Television Movie.

"Star Trek: Picard'' landed four nominations and "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" received its first ever Emmy nomination in partnership with CBS Studios. "Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News" was nominated for Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series.

Additionally, BET+ earned its first-ever nominations for both "The Ms. Pat Show" and "The Porter." Paramount Television Studios received seven Emmy nominations for "Station Eleven."

