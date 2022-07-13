Parasoft Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape Report for Worldwide Cloud Testing

Continuous Quality Platform Recognized for Depth of API & Integration Testing Including Service Virtualization

MONROVIA, Calif., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parasoft, a global leader in automated software testing for over 35 years, today announced it has been named as a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cloud Testing 2022 Vendor Assessment — Empowering Business Velocity (Doc # US47097221, March 2022). The IDC MarketScape evaluated 24 vendors in this analysis for cloud testing and automated software quality (ASQ) SaaS. Vendor selection was based on the strength of their products' ASQ cloud capabilities and strategy, revenue share, and differentiated position and capabilities in the emerging market. Parasoft was recognized for its strong foundation of core testing technical expertise, broad capabilities in the ASQ space, and excellent customer support.

According to the Worldwide Cloud Testing 2022 report, "The strengths for Parasoft are in the depth of its functionality for the ASQ areas covered — for API testing and integration testing and service virtualization especially, along with the breadth of capability from runtime and static analysis to functional, unit, and focused testing and validation solutions to support both developer and tester needs."

The Parasoft Continuous Quality Platform reduces the time, effort, and cost of delivering secure, reliable, and compliant software by integrating everything from deep code analysis and unit testing to web UI and API testing, plus service virtualization and complete code coverage, into the delivery pipeline.

Customers, like ING Mortgages, WoodmenLife, RBC, Sabre, Caesars Entertainment, Comcast, and more, trust Parasoft with their software success. These top companies partner with Parasoft to reduce the complexity and technical burden associated with cloud testing.

"We're honored to have been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Cloud Testing. Our technology was built by our own team of software developers from the ground up with deeply intertwined capabilities across a breadth of tools that address customer needs. We continue to invest in our innovative ASQ solution to enable our customers to deliver their applications with confidence," said Elizabeth Kolawa, chief executive officer at Parasoft.

Enterprise companies around the world are under pressure to deliver an excellent customer experience to their end users, to retain and grow their business. Parasoft makes it easier for them to perform thorough web and cloud application testing so they can meet the high expectations and achieve their internal business and technical goals.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Parasoft

Parasoft helps organizations continuously deliver quality software with its market-proven, integrated suite of automated software testing tools. Supporting the embedded, enterprise, and IoT markets, Parasoft's technologies reduce the time, effort, and cost of delivering secure, reliable, and compliant software by integrating everything from deep code analysis and unit testing to web UI and API testing, plus service virtualization and complete code coverage, into the delivery pipeline. Bringing all this together, Parasoft's award winning reporting and analytics dashboard delivers a centralized view of quality enabling organizations to deliver with confidence and succeed in today's most strategic ecosystems and development initiatives — security, safety-critical, Agile, DevOps, and continuous testing.

