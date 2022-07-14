Debbie Ruskin Named Managing Partner of Kutak Rock's Washington, D.C., Richmond Offices

WASHINGTON, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kutak Rock is pleased to announce Debbie Sinclair Ruskin has been named managing partner of the firm's Washington, D.C. and Richmond offices, effective July 1. Ruskin succeeds managing partner Hilary Jackler following her promotion to Vice Chair.

John Petr, Chair of Kutak Rock, remarked, "Debbie will be very effective in this role. We're excited about the growth and momentum the firm has experienced in the D.C. and Richmond markets, and confident in her ability to build on that momentum. Debbie's long tenure with the firm is evidence of her commitment to the firm and understanding of the qualities that make Kutak Rock distinctive, both in terms of the service we provide our clients and the platform we offer our professionals. Her experience on national firm committees and with national client service teams provides her with background and personal relationships that will maintain and strengthen the offices' integration across our national footprint. Bob Kutak built the firm on the premise that when a client hires Kutak Rock, they don't hire just one attorney—they hire the firm. Debbie lives this credo and will be effective in ensuring that the skills and experience of our D.C and Richmond professionals are known and available to clients and attorneys nationally. We're excited that Debbie has agreed to serve her colleagues in this capacity."

"I am honored to serve as managing partner of our Washington and Richmond offices, and grateful for the trust my colleagues have placed in me," stated Ruskin. "Kutak Rock is a great firm to build a practice and develop relationships with clients, colleagues and community. I've enjoyed helping Kutak Rock continue to grow over the years; we've built a great environment and culture that makes us truly one of a kind. I look forward to supporting the growth of our attorneys as we work to build on our strengths and expand our opportunities in the region and across the nation."

Debbie Ruskin joined Kutak Rock in 1982. She practices primarily in the areas of public finance and banking law. She has served as bond counsel, bank counsel, credit enhancer's counsel, purchaser's counsel, swap provider's counsel and underwriter's counsel in debt issues aggregating more than $25 billion for a wide range of public and private projects including airport expansions, cultural institution and hospital expansions, public power facilities, water and sewer facilities, toll roads, charter schools and multifamily housing projects. Ruskin earned a J.D. from the University of Florida College of Law, with Honors, and a B.A. from Emory University, with Honors. She is admitted to practice in Washington, D.C. and Florida.

