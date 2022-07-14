KBR to Lead Cyber Defense Research and Development for UK Ministry of Defence

HOUSTON, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today that it will lead research and development for self-defending, self-recovering cyber defense concepts in support of the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD), through Frazer-Nash Consultancy, a KBR company.

KBR, Inc. (PRNewswire)

Frazer-Nash will work with the MOD's Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) as part of the Autonomous Resilient Cyber Defence (ARCD) project.

The three-year project will leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to develop cyber defense concepts that can be tested and evaluated against attacks in a simulated military environment. Frazer-Nash will use the latest technologies to deliver high-risk, disruptive options; AI-driven cyber defense decision-making; and informed cyber sensing, which will be integrated into the concept demonstrator.

"KBR and Frazer-Nash are renowned for helping organizations safeguard their systems and protect their critical assets and processes through teams that are at the forefront of innovation," said Andrew Barrie, Managing Director of Frazer-Nash Consultancy and President of KBR's Government Solutions EMEA business. "We are excited to support the MOD in its fight against cyber-attacks with this cutting-edge research and demonstrator."

Zoe Fowle, Dstl's Cyber Security Programme Manager, said, "Dstl are excited to be working with KBR and Frazer-Nash on this vanguard project, delivering cutting-edge response and recovery concept demonstrators over the next three years, with the potential to transform cyber resilience for MOD."

KBR has worked in the cyber security arena for more than two decades. Its security professionals protect organizations' systems and data, analyze and mitigate cyber risk, and deliver advice and assurance, as well as using their expertise to advance holistic cyber defense that covers technology, people and processes.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 28,000 people performing diverse, complex and mission critical roles in 34 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long- term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit www.kbr.com

About Frazer-Nash Consultancy Ltd

Frazer-Nash is a leading systems and engineering technology company. Our work makes a difference to things that matter in the world.

With over 1,000 employees, Frazer-Nash works from a network of nine UK and four Australian locations. Our consultants apply their expertise to develop, enhance and protect our clients' critical assets, systems and processes.

In an uncertain world, we contribute to national security in a huge number of ways. We help make sure that power is generated and distributed to everyone who needs it. We support moving people and goods around and between the big cities of an increasingly urbanised society. We work to make the world a more sustainable place. We ensure governments save time and money when public spending globally is under huge pressure. And we help our clients wrestle with the challenges and opportunities of an ever-accelerating digital revolution.

Our people use their combined strengths to deliver technical solutions to some of the most challenging problems out there. Sometimes these challenges are difficult technical issues, and sometimes they are difficult because of the environment our clients operate in. Our great strength is our ability to rise to these challenges and deliver.

