Michael Whittington Appointed as Managing Director of Credence and Certn EMEA

New Managing Director Will Drive Rapid EMEA Expansion

VICTORIA, BC, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Certn announced today the appointment of Michael Whittington as the new managing director of Credence and Certn EMEA. Certn acquired Credence earlier this year, and in this role, Michael will spearhead expansion in the EMEA region while ensuring swift alignment across company cultures.

Whittington brings over 30 years of experience in the background screening sector, having started his first background screening business, Financial & Personnel Research Limited (FPR), in 1992. Since then, Whittington has taken on leadership roles at Kroll Inc., G4S Employee Screening, and Risk Advisory. He has also served as chair of the European branch of the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA) and remains an active member.

Michael Whittington, managing director, Credence and Certn EMEA, said: "As we continue to expand in the EMEA region, I'm looking forward to contributing my three decades of experience in the industry as managing director. We're committed to providing a seamless experience to customers across the globe, and this appointment is the next step in ensuring we maintain this quality."

For global organizations, strong leadership at the regional and local level is integral to ensuring that quality service is maintained across the board while also catering to the unique needs of customers across geographies – and with remote hiring here to stay, companies operating across borders must ensure background checks comply with region-specific criteria. As managing director, Whittington will drive forward this effort, ensuring that Credence and Certn EMEA are in lockstep as regional growth continues. Under his leadership, the company will maintain its delivery of seamless background screening solutions, empowering companies to create a culture of trust within their organizations.

Andrew McLeod, CEO, Certn, said: "Michael's expertise in the industry will be an integral asset as we grow in the EMEA region. Having strong leadership at the local level enables us to meet the unique needs of customers across regions and empower them with the tools needed to build trust in the workplace."

