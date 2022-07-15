InventHelp Inventor Develops SAFETY ACCESSORY FOR LADDER-STYLE TREE STANDS (SGM-108)

PITTSBURGH, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a safer way to sit in or move about a ladder-style tree stand," said an inventor, from Shelbyville, Ind., "so I invented the J R SAFETY RAIL. My design could increase safety and security for hunters."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective safety accessory for ladder-style tree stands. In doing so, it offers added support. As a result, it could help to reduce falls and related injuries and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for hunters/sportsmen. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SGM-108, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

