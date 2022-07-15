The Wild Animal Sanctuary Announces Collaboration with Artist Christopher Clark

KEENESBURG, Colo., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wild Animal Sanctuary, in collaboration with artist Christopher Clark debuted a collection of five original artworks featuring some of the Sanctuary's most memorable rescued animals.

Five original Christopher Clark artworks shown at The Wild Animal Sanctuary visitor center with Executive Director Pat Craig and team. (PRNewswire)

The collaboration marks the first time The Wild Animal Sanctuary has worked with the internationally acclaimed artist known for his work with Marvel Fine Art and as Lucasfilm's #1 selling artist. The new collection, shown at the entrance of the Sanctuary's visitor center, beautifully captures a sense of serenity and freedom across each painting and blends colorful oil and acrylic elements in an impressionist style.

"We are thrilled to showcase Christopher's art so visitors from all over the world can be exposed to his exceptional talent. The originals are perfect for new or seasoned collectors alike," said Pat Craig, Executive Director of The Wild Animal Sanctuary. In addition to the five originals, a variety of prints will also be available online and in-person at the Sanctuary's gift shop, with each sale further helping support the Sanctuary and the animals.

About The Wild Animal Sanctuary:

Located near Keenesburg, Colorado, The Wild Animal Sanctuary is the largest nonprofit carnivore sanctuary in the world, with over 650 rescued animals, including lions, tigers, bears, wolves, leopards, and other large carnivores living in large-acreage natural habitats. Established in 1980, the Sanctuary operates three locations with more than 10,000 acres for abused, abandoned, and confiscated carnivores and specializes in rehabilitating captive wildlife so they can be released into natural habitats where they can roam freely and live with others of their own kind. More information is available at www.wildanimalsanctuary.org, www.wildanimalrefuge.org, www.wildanimalsanctuarytexas.org.

About Christopher Clark :

Christopher Clark is a self-educated artist, with his studies ranging from personal training with contemporary masters, to classical academic art techniques, with much inspiration from 19th Century art, the Impressionist Movement, and Italian culture. Gaining the attention of Lucasfilm and Marvel Fine Art in June 2016, Christopher was signed as an officially licensed artist and immediately published a variety of his paintings. Christopher is Lucasfilm's #1 selling artist, and very proud to have George Lucas himself as a collector. Christopher has been Lucasfilm's featured artist at the 2017 Star Wars Celebration and Lucasfilm and Marvel's featured artist at San Diego Comic-Con for several years. He is also gaining international attention for his original line of fantasy and surrealism art. He currently resides in Denver, Colorado. More information is available at www.christopherclark.com.

