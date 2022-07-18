Travis Cameron Joins Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe as a Technology Operating Partner

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe (WCAS), a leading private equity firm focused exclusively on the technology and healthcare industries, announced today that Travis Cameron will join the Firm as an Operating Partner in its Technology Group. Mr. Cameron is an accomplished executive with extensive experience optimizing digital marketing channels and lead generation in the technology space. Mr. Cameron will work with the WCAS technology portfolio focusing on digital marketing optimization, media effectiveness and partnerships.

Mr. Cameron has spent the last 13 years as a senior marketing executive, most recently as the Strategic Partnerships Lead at Tealium, a leading marketing technology company. At Tealium he was responsible for developing the strategic partnership strategy for the Americas including integration with Google, Meta, and Amazon; marketing programs; revenue generation; services expansion and retention support. Prior to joining Tealium, he was at GALE Partners, one of the first global business agencies. He previously served as an Account Lead at Dentsu, working across their media companies as part of the Isobar brand, and started his career as the Digital Strategy Lead.

Mr. Donovan, Head of Technology and General Partner at WCAS, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Travis to the WCAS Team. His expertise will help guide our portfolio companies to develop and grow their digital partnership strategies in today's ever-changing digital marketing landscape."

Mr. Cameron said, "I am extremely excited to work with the WCAS technology team and their portfolio companies. I've had the opportunity to work with the largest media and marketing companies throughout my career and look forward to bringing these insights and optimization strategies to WCAS's portfolio companies. Marketing is increasingly focused on data and privacy, powered by deepening partnerships not only with the consumer, but with other businesses that service their vertical."

About Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe

WCAS is a leading U.S. private equity firm focused on two target industries: technology and healthcare. Since its founding in 1979, the firm's strategy has been to partner with outstanding management teams and build value for its investors through a combination of operational improvements, growth initiatives and strategic acquisitions. The firm has raised and managed funds totaling over $30 billion of committed capital. For more information, please visit www.wcas.com.

