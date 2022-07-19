Announcing a Risk-Free, True Real-Time Account Funding Solution from TabaPay

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TabaPay announced a true real-time account funding solution where Fintechs can leverage frictionless instant account funding experiences to drive customer loyalty and improve bottom lines. Fintechs who provide consumer banking and brokerage services can benefit from true real-time and risk-free account funding utilizing an integration between TabaPay and partner processors, Galileo, Helix by Q2, Unit and others. Verticals such as crypto, remittance, early wage access providers and more, can benefit from low-cost, instant account funding with reduced risk using TabaPay Shield™. All Fintechs currently using ACH for account funding can switch from a process rife with delay and fraud to an instantaneous transaction that removes/reduces risk, reduces onboarding friction and boosts customer engagement.

(PRNewsfoto/TabaPay) (PRNewswire)

Fintechs that manage card programs often struggle with friction in account funding flows while users want instant, seamless experiences. Account funding historically with ACH has been considered good enough, but in the current market environment where customers are increasingly looking for an "instant" money movement experience, ACH seems to fall short. For Fintechs, providing improved user engagement and increased revenue opportunities are key metrics for success. Adding a card-based account funding option enables Fintechs to deliver instant funding without PCI exposure, customer account prefunding and reconciliation.

Manoj Verma, Chief Revenue Officer & Co-Founder of TabaPay said: "This new solution helps clients to remove the friction and pain from account funding flows while enabling a superior user experience. True real-time account funding will become a key differentiator for all Fintechs, and the risk-free functionality will improve bottom lines for banking and brokerage clients."

"Our clients specialize in creating differentiated, personalized products that delight users. Partnering with Tabapay helped us enable our clients to offer faster account funding, so users can start utilizing their products faster, driving engagement and long-term retention," said Ahon Sarkar, General Manager, Helix by Q2.

Itai Damti, Chief Executive Officer, Unit, said: "We created Unit to be the most complete banking-as-a-service platform, making it easier to build exceptional banking solutions. Partnering with Tabapay helps our clients create world-class banking experiences and grow their product adoption by enabling customers to quickly and easily fund their accounts."

TabaPay welcomes you to join our Risk-Free Account Funding Webinar with Visa Direct, on August 17, 2022, at 11:00 AM Pacific Time. Register here - https://bit.ly/37Ubr9l

About TabaPay

TabaPay, the leading instant money movement platform, enables secure, reliable, and lower cost instant payments for Fintech innovators. We offer direct access to 15 banking partners, 14 networks, multiple geographies, innovative products, and features in one unified API. TabaPay is trusted by >2,000 Fintechs and Financial Institutions and is ranked a top merchant acquirer in the US, processing over a million transactions a day. For more information, visit www.tabapay.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TabaPay