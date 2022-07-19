Capital Clarity Celebrates Three Years of Excellence in Investment Banking

SAN FRANCISCO, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Clarity, a leading technology-focused investment bank, announced that it is celebrating its three year anniversary in July 2022. Based in San Francisco, Capital Clarity specializes in M&A advisory, capital raises and liquidity events in the technology sector.

A refined approach to investment banking

In 2019, Susan Blanco and John Cooper set out to build a different kind of investment bank — focused on long-term relationships and a personal, hands-on approach. With this mission and vision, they founded Capital Clarity to create better outcomes in capital raising and M&A efforts.

With Capital Clarity, Blanco and Cooper have drawn on their decades of experience leading TMT practices at Houlihan Lokey, Montgomery, JP Morgan and Hambrecht & Quist, as well as leading corporate development for Microsoft, American Express, First Data and McKesson.

Capital Clarity combines the best of big bank and strategic experience with a bespoke, focused and agile boutique platform.

Leveraging deep industry expertise, the Capital Clarity team optimizes capitalization and liquidity opportunities throughout a company's life cycle, including equity and debt capital raises and exits.

"In its first three years, Capital Clarity has seen exciting growth and success while remaining true to our core values and founding principles," said Susan Blanco, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Capital Clarity.

"We value our partnerships with founders, investors and leadership teams. We are honored to serve as trusted advisor and long-term partner to our clients and we look forward to more exciting milestones for both our firm and the companies we advise," said John Cooper, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Capital Clarity.

Capital Clarity's Key Domains of Focus and Expertise:

Enterprise SaaS Solutions

Healthcare Technology

Workflow and Collaboration

eCommerce and Supply Chain

Human Capital Technology

Business Analytics and Information

Marketing Automation

Financial Technology

Government Technology

Travel and Event Technology

Technology-enabled Services

Business Services

About Capital Clarity

Capital Clarity offers a refined approach to investment banking that emphasizes long-term partnership with investors and management teams. Our leadership team has a combined experience of 80 years in financial advisory, mergers & acquisitions, corporate development and private equity. We combine advisory expertise with deep industry knowledge and long-standing buyer and investor relationships to create successful outcomes for our clients.

Capital Clarity Contacts:

John Cooper

Managing Partner

coop@capital-clarity.com

(415) 237-3242

Susan Blanco

Managing Partner

susan@capital-clarity.com

(415) 320-1582

