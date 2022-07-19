Kingswood U.S. Recruits More Than $355 Million in Total Client Assets with Addition of Eight Independent Financial Advisors and Practices

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingswood U.S., a network of wealth management firms that oversees more than $3 billion in client assets, today announced the successful recruitment of eight financial advisors who collectively oversee close to $355 million in total client assets. The new affiliates in the Kingswood U.S. network bring decades of experience in holistic financial planning and represent diverse geographies as well as client bases.

Headquartered in New York, Kingswood U.S. supports more than 200 financial advisors under the Kingswood Wealth Advisors (KWA) brand. In March, Kingswood U.S. announced it will consolidate its two SEC-registered RIAs, Benchmark Advisory Services, LLC, and Kingswood Wealth Advisors, LLC, under a single brand.

Michael Nessim, CEO, President and Managing Partner of Kingswood U.S., said, "Kingswood continues to build out a robust network of financial advisors across the country, at a time when the best professionals are looking to deliver an improved experience for their clients. Kingswood's ability to draw exceptional advisors who seek the variety of affiliation models that we provide, is evidence of our ongoing success in providing a nimble, adaptable platform that enables our advisors to extend their market reach while empowering them to do more. I warmly welcome these outstanding professionals to our network."

Kingswood U.S. welcomes eight financial advisors or firms to its network:

Conrad Branson , of Birchwood Wealth Advisors in Kentfield, California , with $150 million in total client assets. Mr. Branson will provide financial planning, asset management, wealth management and qualified retirement plan support as a Kingswood Wealth Advisors affiliate.

Jason Nickels , of Simi Valley, California , with $70 million in total client assets. Mr. Nickels brings 18 years of wealth management experience at Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley and will provide financial planning, asset management and risk analysis as a Kingswood Wealth Advisors affiliate.

Daniel F. Spagnolo , of Dynamic Financial Services, Ltd., in Huntington Station, New York , with $60 million in total client assets. Mr. Spagnolo has more than two decades of experience in financial planning, asset management, and retirement planning. As a Kingswood Wealth Advisors affiliate, he will also provide services in alternative investments and insurance.

Debinder Deshmukh, Kalyan Kavili, and Krishna Grandi in Miami, Florida , with $25 million in total client assets. The firm offers comprehensive financial planning, asset management and wealth management services to high-net-worth individuals, pre-retirees and professionals and business owners of South Asian descent.

William Bianchi , of Bianchi Financial Services in Rochester and Buffalo, New York , with $25 million in total client assets. Mr. Bianchi offers financial planning, investment advice and insurance planning services to small businesses and will provide comprehensive advice for clients as a Kingswood Wealth Advisors affiliate.

Regina Faison , of Faison Wealth Strategy in Foothill Ranch, California , with more than $25 million in total client assets. Ms. Faison brings 25 years of wealth management experience and provides financial and retirement planning services. As an affiliate of Kingswood Wealth Advisors, Ms. Faison help clients reach their financial goals using advanced, customized strategies, enabling them to live with purpose and achieve their dreams.

Mr. Nessim concluded, "Kingswood U.S. has built its reputation among independent financial advisors as a wealth management network with the resources and flexibility to accommodate a wide range of successful practices. Our boutique service culture continues to attract entrepreneurial advisors who seek to deliver more results for their diverse, loyal client base, and we are thrilled to support their businesses for years to come."

About Kingswood U.S.

Kingswood U.S. is a network of wealth management firms that includes two SEC-registered RIAs and two FINRA-licensed broker-dealers collectively overseeing more than $3 billion in assets, offering comprehensive wealth management and business-building services, designed specifically for the independent financial advisor. Together with our parent company, Kingswood Group, we combine the resources and capital of a very large financial services firm with the personalized touch and feel of a boutique company. With over 200 advisors across the United States, Kingswood has earned a reputation as a firm built for advisors by advisors.

