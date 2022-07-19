MATTERWORKS ANNOUNCES UPDATES TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Company Provides Updates

CAMBRIDGE, Mass, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Matterworks, Inc., developers of the world's most powerful metabolomics platform, which accelerates the discovery, development, and manufacturing of biologics and gene therapies, today announces updates to its Board of Directors.

"Expansion of our Board of Directors is particularly timely as we approach the beta release in early 2023 and commercial launch in the summer of 2023 of Pyxis™, our next-generation machine learning software platform,'' said Mimoun Cadosch Delmar, Founder & CEO of Matterworks.

Lena Wu, Ph.D., an Independent Director since October of 2021, will serve in an expanded role as Executive Chairman of the Board, utilizing her extensive experience in business and corporate development and her network in biomanufacturing across the pharmaceutical industry to facilitate and accelerate strategic partnerships in support of streamlining metabolomics in bioprocessing with Pyxis.

Having seen rapid technology development translate into a successful alpha product, Dr. Wu shared her enthusiasm for her growing role with Matterworks, noting, "The success of our early technical access program has exceeded customers' expectations, and showed that Pyxis is the holy grail of metabolomics they have been searching for."

Jack Geremia, Ph.D., Co-Founder and currently Advising CTO, brings extensive experience building early-stage companies, driving innovation strategy, and leading new technologies from concept through commercialization to his role as Board Director. Dr. Geremia is currently the Global Head of Microbiome Discovery at DSM Nutritional Products, following DSM's acquisition of Midori Animal Health, where he was Founder and CSO. He has authored more than 100 patents, patent applications, and scientific publications.

"With customers already eager to use Pyxis to gain metabolomic insights into their bioprocessing workflows, the next 12 months will be monumental as our platform progresses to beta and commercialization. I look forward to providing guidance to the team in my role as Board Director," said Dr. Geremia.

About Matterworks

At home in the Boston-area biotech hub, Matterworks, Inc. is a venture-backed startup enabling real-time quantitative metabolomics through novel machine learning-powered technologies.

The field of metabolomics sits today where genomics was positioned in the early 2000's: ripe for a breakthrough that drives explosive adoption of metabolomics as an essential tool for the life sciences. To realize this opportunity, our platform combines mass spectrometry with advanced AI to systematize, scale, and accelerate metabolomics workflows.

Visit https://www.matterworksbio.com/ to learn more

View original content:

SOURCE Matterworks