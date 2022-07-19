Smash Xbox hit GROUNDED by Obsidian Entertainment to be developed into an Animated Series

VANCOUVER, BC, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - GROUNDED, the whimsical survival game from Obsidian Entertainment & Xbox, which has become an early access success story with over 10m players is being adapted for series in association with Waterproof Studios/SC Productions, Kinetic Media and Bardel Entertainment.

The series will exist in the same universe as the game. The summer before high school, four friends plan "big things" to elevate their social standing, but their plans are upended when they stumble upon shrinking technology that makes them two inches tall. Now the four shrunken friends must learn to survive in a towering backyard that's a jungle full of enormous predators and hiding a vast corporate conspiracy threatening their entire town.

Brent Friedman (Star Wars: Clone Wars, Rebels, Star Trek: Enterprise) is attached to craft the story, with Brien Goodrich (Halo) attached to direct. The show will be introduced @ Kidscreen (July) and MIPCOM (October) as well as private meetings in the US during the fall and winter 2022. The development team will be hosting an in-person booth in the interactive zone at San Diego Comic Con in July for those who want to get hands-on experience with the inspiration of the show, and meet its first boss creature, the brood mother, in person.

"Grounded has caught the imagination of millions of people and we've learned that the biggest fans want even more of that world. This partnership will allow us to give fans more Grounded while expanding the world that so many have come to love."

- Adam Brennecke, Game Director

"We couldn't be more excited about diving into the whimsical universe of Grounded. This partnership will be one of great collaboration, expanding on an already wonderful journey of exploration and adventure."

- Tina Chow, CEO, Bardel Entertainment Inc.

"The team at Obsidian have created an incredible world that has already grabbed the attention of the gaming community. We are excited to work with our incredible partners to bring the story to life in an animated series!"

- Carl Whiteside, SC Productions

"The idea that our greatest and most profound adventures are all around us, hiding in plain sight on some microcosmic level is just pure child-like genius. We knew immediately that we wanted to be part of Grounded's journey beyond the gaming space."

- Tarik Heitmann, Kinetic Media

For information about the show contact: carl@sensitivecowboy.com

