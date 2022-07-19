Soundcore Expands Senior Leadership Team

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Soundcore Capital Partners, LP ("Soundcore"), a New York based private equity firm, is pleased to announce that Jonathan Tanenbaum has joined the firm as a Partner on its Investment Team.

Jonathan Tanenbaum (PRNewswire)

Prior to joining Soundcore in April, Mr. Tanenbaum was with TZP Group where, in addition to primary transaction execution and portfolio oversight responsibilities, he also helped to initiate and lead the firm's diversity, equity and inclusion program, among other firm initiatives. Mr. Tanenbaum brings over 14 years of finance and private equity experience to Soundcore in relevant sectors and investment strategies. He will help lead the Investment Team and work closely to build firm processes and manage strategic initiatives at Soundcore.

"We are thrilled to have Jonathan join the Soundcore team," said Jarrett Turner, Managing Partner at Soundcore. "His transaction experience, process orientation, entrepreneurial drive and analytical rigor will be valuable assets to Soundcore as we continue to grow. Having known Jonathan for 12 years and previously worked together at Sun Capital Partners including on several deals, I am delighted to call him a partner and colleague again."

Earlier in his career, Mr. Tanenbaum worked in private equity at The Beekman Group and Sun Capital Partners. He began his career at J.P. Morgan in its Diversified Industries and Leveraged Finance investment banking groups. Mr. Tanenbaum received a Master of Business Administration from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from The University of Chicago.

Mr. Tanenbaum joins an experienced team at Soundcore as the firm continues to expand, including actively growing the Investment and Origination Teams at all levels.

About Soundcore

Soundcore Capital was founded in 2015 by Jarrett Turner and is based in New York, NY. Soundcore is a thesis-driven private equity firm that specializes in buy-and-build investments in the lower middle-market that are headquartered in the United States and Canada. Soundcore has completed 70 acquisitions across nine platforms and focuses primarily on business & outsourced services, industrial services, specialty manufacturing and value-added distribution sectors. For more information, please visit: https://www.soundcorecap.com/home.

CONTACT:

Njideka Emenogu|

212-812-1180

nemenogu@soundcorecap.com

Soundcore logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Soundcore Capital Partners