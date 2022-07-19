Southern University and A&M College System Selects the Industry-Leading Canvas LMS to Empower its More Than 11,000 Students

Southern University and A&M College System Selects the Industry-Leading Canvas LMS to Empower its More Than 11,000 Students

The only historically black university system in the United States partners with Instructure to offer students a reliable, open and inclusive learning environment

SALT LAKE CITY, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure, the maker of Canvas, today announced that the Southern University and A&M College System (SU System) has selected the Canvas LMS as its new learning management system to empower student success and create global leadership opportunities for a diverse student population. The Canvas implementation will support the university system's four campuses and more than 11,000 students with a fully mobile and accessible solution through reliable, open and inclusive educational technology. Canvas, part of the Instructure Learning Platform , is the market share leader in higher education.

Instructure official logo (PRNewsFoto/Instructure) (PRNewswire)

The Southern University Law Center, part of the Southern University and A&M College System, was already a Canvas customer. Due to the success of that partnership, the other SU System campuses adopted Canvas as their LMS. Over the next two months, Instructure and the SU System will work to ensure a smooth transition for students and teachers as they migrate away from a previous LMS provider.

The Southern University and A&M College System consists of various campuses in Louisiana, including Southern University, Baton Rouge, the Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center, Southern University Law Center, Southern University, New Orleans and Southern University Shreveport.

"Our mission is to provide access and opportunity to students and prepare our graduates to excel in a 21st century, knowledge-based, global economy," said Dennis J. Shields, president-chancellor, Southern University System. "Our investment in Canvas demonstrates our commitment to elevating student success, improving accessibility and meeting the unique needs of our educators and students."

The SU System is investing in various elements of the Instructure Learning Platform. The university system selected Canvas as its LMS and added Canvas Studio , which turns passive viewing into active discussions between professors and students, whether they're in class, remote or in blended learning environments. In order to improve adoption and evaluate the impact of new education technology data, the SU System chose Impact by Instructure . These solutions work together to enhance the impact of teaching and learning and are designed to increase the likelihood of student success.

"The Southern University and A&M College System plays such an important role throughout Louisiana and the southern United States in developing future leaders," said Melissa Loble, Chief Customer Experience Officer at Instructure. "Instructure is honored to support their distinguished community of educators and students with a flexible, consistent student experience delivered through the Canvas LMS."

Canvas is a fully SaaS learning environment that streamlines interaction and builds strong relationships between teachers and students, whether in the physical, blended or fully online classroom. Traditionally, technology designed to support blended and online learning was inflexible and failed to drive a more engaging online experience. Canvas was created to simplify teaching so faculty can spend more time engaging students in ways that elevate learning.

The Instructure Learning Platform is an open, reliable, and extensible learning ecosystem enabling a digital learning environment for educators, students and institutions. The platform is made up of several key pillars—such as assessment, professional development and analytics —that work together to enrich, support, and connect every aspect of teaching and learning. The Canvas family of tools makes up the learning management pillar of the Instructure Learning Platform.

ABOUT INSTRUCTURE

Instructure (NYSE: INST) is an education technology company dedicated to elevating student success, amplifying the power of teaching and inspiring everyone to learn together. Today the Instructure Learning Platform supports tens of millions of educators and learners around the world. Learn more at www.instructure.com .

CONTACT:

Brian Watkins

Corporate Communications

Instructure

801-610-9722

brian.watkins@instructure.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Instructure; Canvas