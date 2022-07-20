CAROL'S DAUGHTER IS RAISING AWARENESS FOR BLACK MATERNAL HEALTH WITH A "BUMP DAY BLOCK PARTY" IN BROOKLYN, NY

The beauty brand will take over the streets of Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn to celebrate Black moms and their village, as part of their 'Love Delivered' initiative

NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bump Day was created to raise awareness and support around the need for equitable care for every mom, everywhere. Since maternal mortality rates continue to disproportionately impact the Black community, Brooklyn's own, Carol's Daughter is hosting a community block party as part of its Love Delivered initiative to celebrate Black mothers and birthing people while generating awareness around Black Maternal Health. "The Bump Day Block Party" will take place on Thursday, July 21st from 5-8pm on 372 Tompkins Avenue in Brooklyn. This event is family-friendly, free, and open to everyone, please register (here).

The block party will include local Black-owned vendors, many with a focus on motherhood and children and feature live entertainment from DJ and music producer DJ Fulano and the dynamic Brooklyn United Marching Band. Registered attendees will be entered into a raffle and be eligible to receive additional prizes, free products, and access to maternal health and wellness resources on-site. Additionally, beauty pioneer and Carol's Daughter founder, Lisa Price will deliver remarks, alongside the Mama Glow Foundation' s founder, world-renowned doula, Latham Thomas.

In honor of Bump Day, Carol's Daughter is also committing additional funds to the Mama Glow Foundation for doula grants. The grants will continue to help Black families by funding doula services. The next cycle of applications is now open through August 1st. Individuals and families in need of Birth or Postpartum Doula Support, located in New York (Metro Area), Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Miami, and Los Angeles can apply online here . You can also learn more at the Mama Glow Foundation's tent on-site at the block party.

Love Delivered is the Black Maternal Health initiative by Carol's Daughter and its founder, Lisa Price, in partnership with the Mama Glow Foundation and its founder, Latham Thomas. It was created to empower, support, and equip Black women and birthing people and the greater community to advocate for their health and wellness by providing expanded access to doula services, trainings for doulas, and resources for families, birth workers, partners, and allies to be well-informed in supporting positive birthing experiences.

To join Carol's Daughter in the fight for Black Maternal Health, head to www.carolsdaughter.com/lovedelivered . Also, follow @CarolsDaughter and @MamaGlow on Instagram for program announcements and information.

About Carol's Daughter

In 1993, encouraged by my mother, Carol, I began creating high-quality products made with love in my Brooklyn kitchen. As family and friends experienced how these products transformed their hair and skin, I knew that I was onto something good. I needed a name for my company, so I made a list of everything I was and everything I wanted to be, and I realized that the most special thing that I am is Lisa, Carol's Daughter.

- Lisa Price, Carol's Daughter Founder

About The Mama Glow Foundation

Mama Glow Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit organization committed to advancing reproductive justice and birth equity through Education, Advocacy and The Arts. The Mama Glow Foundation was founded by the dynamic world-renowned doula and Oprah Super Soul 100 member, Latham Thomas. www.mamaglowfoundation.org

