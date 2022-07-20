Culinary Destination iChina Expands a la Carte Offerings to Include Dinner Service and Debuts Innovative New Menu Items

The Stunning Fine Dining Restaurant and Lounge Located in Santa Clara's Westfield Valley Fair Focuses on Innovative Chinese Cuisine with High-Quality, Locally Sourced Ingredients

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iChina, a refined Chinese dining concept located in Westfield Valley Fair in Santa Clara, is pleased to announce the launch of it a la carte menu to be offered during dinner service. Additionally, Executive Chef Eddie Lam has created new dishes that reflect his innovative take on Chinese cuisine featuring locally sourced organic produce and humane and sustainable meats and seafood.

iChina, a refined Chinese dining concept located in Westfield Valley Fair in Santa Clara, expands its a la carte offerings to include dinner service and debuts innovative new menu items. (PRNewswire)

Due to its popularity during lunch service, guests can now partake in a grander version of iChina's a la carte menu when visiting for dinner. The menu features dishes inspired by all eight of China's culinary regions with an emphasis on Cantonese, Sichuan, and Shandong cuisine. With pricing starting at $14, guests can enjoy a wide range of flavor profiles and cooking techniques that allow for the high-quality ingredients to shine.

"My goal at iChina is to take guests on a journey to discover Chinese flavors as they've never tasted before," said Executive Chef Eddie Lam. "By restructuring the menu offerings and introducing our new dishes, we hope people feel inspired to try new cuisines and explore different cultures through our food."

Chef Lam believes in serving only the freshest and in-season ingredients such as locally sourced produce from farming partners and the most-high grade meat and seafood from purveyors across the world. Chef Lam's utilizes these stellar ingredients in his new menu items inspired by both tradition and innovation. Dishes include the Seafood Soup Dumplings, Typhoon Jumbo Soft Shell Crab, 48-hour Hong Siu Pork Belly, and Buddha's Delight with Braised Tofu.

iChina is inspired by its location in the heart of Silicon Valley where innovation is prominently ingrained in the local culture. One way Chef Lam demonstrates this is by valuing plating as well as taste, balancing artistry and authenticity to highlight the intricate flavors featured in every dish. For his new porridge dish, the base is served spread across an artist's palette with the seafood components intricately placed atop in a stunning design guaranteed to wow guests. The cuisine's thoughtfully intricate preparation contributes to the impeccable dining experience at iChina.

iChina means "love China" – a name that reflects a passion for Chinese cuisine, heritage, and culture. The restaurant offers three distinct dining options for guests: the JiuBa cocktail lounge on the first floor perfect for pre-dinner cocktails, a full-service dining room on the second floor, and four exclusive private dining spaces including a unique virtual reality room. Each setting is inspired by China's ancient imperial palaces and designed with an eye for grandeur.

iChina offers set lunch and a la carte menu from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays and a la carte menu for lunch on weekends. For dinner service, the new a la carte dinner menu will be introduced from July 19, 2022. iChina is conveniently located at Westfield Valley Fair at 2855 Stevens Creek Blvd. Ste 1891 in Santa Clara, CA. For more information on iChina, please visit www.ichinarestaurant.com.

