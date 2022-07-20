EY announces alliance with Planon to help businesses optimize real estate, digital workplace and lease accounting programs

Helps fulfil real estate and lease accounting management needs through a unified platform

Provides tools to help create a sustainable and net-zero future for buildings

Supports organizations in developing operating efficiency, increased customer value and business innovation

LONDON, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The EY organization today announces an alliance with Planon, a market leading smart sustainable building management solution provider, and EY Advisory Netherlands LLP (EY Netherlands), to help businesses optimize their real estate and workplace strategies in achieving growth, long-term value and sustainability. The alliance has been activated in the Netherlands and the US with additional global expansion planned over time.

EY - Building a better working world (PRNewsFoto/EY) (PRNewsfoto/EY) (PRNewsfoto/EY) (PRNewswire)

As corporate offices play an enormous role in reaching a net-zero future, real estate managers are under increasing pressure to be transparent about the energy and sustainability performance of their building portfolios and to identify areas for improvement. The EY-Planon Alliance brings clients options for a seamless experience to fulfil their real estate and digital workplace needs with a focus on innovative technology and efficacy in implementation.

This alliance supports client efforts to navigate the increasingly complex digital workplace, smart building and workplace experience arena with actionable and meaningful insights from the EY organization, combined with Planon's integrated workplace management solution (IWMS) and internet of things (IoT) platform. As leaders in the real estate consulting and technology marketplace, EY teams bring deep knowledge of real estate, workplace and facilities, and extensive experience in lease accounting and software implementation across a global footprint.

Through the alliance offerings, clients will also be supported to meet compliance with lease accounting standards and create greater efficiency in portfolio management and process quality, which measurably helps reduce costs and contributes to the organization's overall performance.

Bernd Kramer, EY Global Planon Alliance Leader, says:

"The EY-Planon Alliance brings together the digital tools, systems and implementation experience of EY teams and Planon to support organizations seeking a comprehensive solution depot to reshape their real estate and facilities digitally. The alliance helps reduce the complexity arising from independent siloed systems through unified integrated platforms, helping organizations make better decisions, and act quickly and sustainably to develop a future-ready workplace."

Pierre Guelen, Founder and CEO of Planon, says:

"Planon is thrilled to collaborate with the EY organization to leverage their experience in real estate and business consulting, their in-depth knowledge of the IWMS landscape and their thought leadership to help our clients achieve a healthy, efficient and sustainable workplace. As global leaders in our respective fields, the EY organization and Planon make a powerful team that will continue to help drive adoption of leading technologies for real estate and facility management, and add value for clients."

For more information, visit ey.com/alliances.

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping to create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

This news release has been issued by EYGM Limited, a member of the global EY organization that also does not provide any services to clients.

This news release reflects information from the date of initial publication, and is not further updated.

About Planon

Planon is the leading global provider of Smart Sustainable Building Management software that connects buildings, people and processes. By eliminating data silos and aligning solutions into one shared information platform, Planon provides all building stakeholders with actionable and meaningful insights. Independent market research and consulting firms have consistently rated Planon as a global leader in the market. Planon has implemented its comprehensive solutions for more than 2,500 clients, supported by offices and partners around the world.

Jennifer Noel

EY Global Media Relations

+1 215 290 3445

jennifer.noel@ey.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EY