Hideaki Takase Appointed to Board of MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation and MUFG Union Bank, N.A., Succeeding Takayoshi Futae

NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MUFG, one of the world's leading financial groups, today announced that Hideaki "Hide" Takase has been appointed to the board of directors for MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation and its U.S. banking subsidiary, MUFG Union Bank, N.A., effective August 2, 2022. Mr. Takase succeeds Takayoshi "Taka" Futae, who has been a member of the board of directors since April 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,) (PRNewswire)

"On behalf of my fellow board members, we are pleased that Hide has been appointed to the board of directors," said Toby Myerson, lead independent director. "Hide's more than 30 years of successful banking experience in Japan, the U.S. and EMEA will be an important asset to the board and MUFG's Americas operations," Mr. Myerson continued. "Taka has been a trusted partner to me and to the board, and we have benefitted tremendously from his leadership and institutional knowledge. We wish him well with the next chapter of his very successful career."

In addition to serving as a board member, Mr. Takase is Managing Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer – International (COO-I) of MUFG and MUFG Bank, Ltd. and Deputy Chief Executive for the Global Commercial Banking Business Unit, positions he assumed in April 2022.

A seasoned banker with more than 30 years of experience, Mr. Takase has held a series of leadership positions both in Japan and overseas. He began his career in 1991 at The Mitsubishi Bank, a predecessor of MUFG Bank. He was seconded to the Japanese Bankers Association three times in his career to help manage issues related to the entire Japanese financial industry.

Mr. Takase's overseas experience includes more than seven years in the United States, most recently as General Manager of the MUFG Los Angeles Branch, and Head of Asian Corporate Banking (West) of MUFG Union Bank, beginning in 2015.

In June 2017, Mr. Takase returned to Tokyo to serve as Head of the Global Planning Division, and was assigned a leadership role to enhance global governance and business development. He led the team creating MUFG's Medium-Term Business Plan, including the establishment of the current MUFG global governance structure.

He also managed a team tasked with enhancing the alliance with partner banks in Asia, including the acquisition of PT Bank Danamon Indonesia, Tbk. Previously, Mr. Takase served as President of MUFG Bank (Europe) N.V. (MBE) in the Netherlands, and as Deputy Regional Executive for EMEA. As MBE President, he was responsible for enhancing the safety and soundness of MBE's business and operating platforms.

Mr. Takase holds a BA degree in Economics from Hitotsubashi University, and received a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from the Sloan School of Management, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, in 2012.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.'s U.S. Operations including MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation

The U.S. operations of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG), one of the world's leading financial groups, has total assets of $332.4 billion at March 31, 2022. As part of that total, MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation (MUAH), a financial holding company, bank holding company, and intermediate holding company, has total assets of $159.2 billion at March 31, 2022. MUAH's main subsidiaries are MUFG Union Bank, N.A. and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. MUFG Union Bank, N.A. provides a wide range of financial services to consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies, and major corporations. As of March 31, 2022, MUFG Union Bank, N.A. operated 297 branches, consisting primarily of retail banking branches in the West Coast states. MUFG Securities Americas Inc. is a registered securities broker-dealer which engages in capital markets origination transactions, domestic and foreign debt and equities securities transactions, private placements, collateralized financings, and securities borrowing and lending transactions. MUAH is owned by MUFG Bank, Ltd. and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. MUFG Bank, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Mexico, and Canada. Visit www.unionbank.com or www.mufgamericas.com for more information.

Press contact: Daniel Weidman

T: (213) 236-4050

E: dweidman@us.mufg.jp

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MUFG