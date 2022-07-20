Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation Approval for Elevation of Level II Trauma Center to Level I Status

Camp Hill, Pa., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective July 20, 2022, one hospital has been approved for an elevation in trauma center level from Level II accreditation to Level I accreditation:
There are 49 accredited trauma centers in Pennsylvania.
1. Hershey – PennState Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center/ PennState Health Children's Hospital
2. Allentown – Lehigh Valley Health Network – Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest/ Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital
3. Danville – Geisinger Medical Center/Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital
4. Bethlehem – St. Luke's University Health Network – St. Luke's University Hospital-Bethlehem
5. Johnstown – Conemaugh Health System – Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
6. Lancaster – Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health – Lancaster General Hospital
7. Philadelphia – Einstein Healthcare Network – Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
8. Philadelphia – Temple Health – Temple University Hospital
9. Philadelphia – Jefferson Health – Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
10. Philadelphia – Penn Medicine – Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
11. Pittsburgh – Allegheny Health Network – Allegheny General Hospital
12. Pittsburgh – University of Pittsburgh Medical Center – UPMC Mercy
13. Pittsburgh – University of Pittsburgh Medical Center - UPMC Presbyterian
14. West Reading – Tower Health – Reading Hospital
15. Wilkes-Barre – Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
16. York – WellSpan Health – WellSpan York Hospital
17. Philadelphia – Tower Health – St. Christopher's Hospital for Children
18. Philadelphia – Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
19. Pittsburgh – University of Pittsburgh Medical Center - UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh
20. Abington – Jefferson Health – Jefferson Abington Hospital
21. Altoona – University of Pittsburgh Medical Center – UPMC Altoona
22. Bethlehem – Lehigh Valley Health Network – Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg
23. Camp Hill – PennState Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
24. Easton – St. Luke's University Health Network – St. Luke's Hospital Anderson Campus
25. Erie – University of Pittsburgh Medical Center – UPMC Hamot
26. Langhorne – Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic – St. Mary Medical Center
27. Monroeville – Allegheny Health Network – Forbes Hospital
28. Paoli – Main Line Health – Paoli Hospital
29. Philadelphia – Jefferson Health – Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
30. Sayre – Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital
31. Scranton – Geisinger Community Medical Center
32. Sellersville – Grand View Health – Grand View Health
33. Upland – Crozer Health – Crozer-Chester Medical Center
34. Williamsport – University of Pittsburgh Medical Center – UPMC Williamsport
35. Wynnewood – Main Line Health – Lankenau Medical Center
36. East Stroudsburg – Lehigh Valley Health Network – Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono
37. Coaldale – St. Luke's University Health Network – St. Luke's Hospital - Miners Campus
38. Grove City – Allegheny Health Network – Grove City Hospital
39. Hastings – Conemaugh Miners Medical Center
40. Hazleton – Lehigh Valley Health Network – Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton
41. Honesdale – Wayne Memorial Hospital
42. Jersey Shore – Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital
43. Lehighton – St. Luke's University Health Network – St. Luke's Hospital Lehighton Campus
44. Lewistown – Geisinger Lewistown Hospital
45. McConnellsburg – Fulton County Medical Center
46. Orwigsburg – St. Luke's University Health Network - Geisinger St. Luke's Hospital
47. Quakertown – St. Luke's University Health Network – St. Luke's Hospital-Upper Bucks Campus
48. Stroudsburg – St. Luke's University Health Network – St. Luke's Hospital-Monroe Campus
49. Troy – Guthrie Troy Community Hospital
The Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation (PTSF) is a non-profit corporation recognized by the Emergency Medical Services Act (Act 1985-45). The PTSF is the organization responsible for accrediting trauma centers in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
Trauma centers are hospitals with resources immediately available to provide optimal care and reduce the likelihood of death or disability to injured patients. Accredited trauma centers must be continuously prepared to treat the most serious life threatening and disabling injuries. They are not intended to replace the traditional hospital and its emergency department for minor injuries.
In Pennsylvania, there are four levels of trauma centers. Level I trauma centers provide the highest degree of resources with a full spectrum of specialists and must have trauma research and surgical residency programs. Level II trauma centers require the same high level of care but do not require research and residency programs. Level III trauma centers are smaller community hospitals that do not require neurosurgeons and focus on stabilizing severe trauma patients prior to transport to a higher-level trauma center. They may admit patients with mild and moderate injuries. Level IV trauma centers provide enhanced care to injured patients within the emergency department and focus on stabilization and quick transfer to a higher-level trauma center. They may admit mildly injured patients.
Each trauma center regardless of its level is an integral component of the emergency medical services (EMS) system. The EMS system assures appropriate patient care management from the time of injury to treatment at a local hospital or trauma center through the rehabilitative phase of care.
A comprehensive list of the Commonwealth's trauma centers is located at www.ptsf.org.
