Beyond Finance Unveils the First-Ever Mobile Debt Resolution App for its Clients

HOUSTON, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Finance , one of the nation's most prominent debt resolution companies, is taking its clients to a place customers of debt resolution have never been before – to a mobile app for its information and services.

"We're proud of this app by how we created it. The best way to learn what our clients want is by asking them. We did."

A first for the debt resolution industry, Beyond Finance started working on this idea more than a year ago. Now that it has been run and tested through Quality Control and debugging, thousands of their clients nationwide can benefit from this mobile-first technology in the space.

"Our goal was to create a future-focused solution that would align with our clients' long-term habits of mobile usage and preference," said Beyond Finance Chief Operating Officer Lou Antonelli. "The primary motivation to create this app was to provide our clients with convenient access to the information that allows them to be successful in the Beyond Finance program."

Beyond Finance clients have resoundingly received the development of the debt resolution industry's first mobile application. App usage has increased each month in 2022. Last month, more than 11,000 unique users used the mobile app more than 200,000 times.

The mobile application was created, in part, with Beyond Finance's client feedback. Through a routine series of email surveys and questions, the technology and operations teams gathered thoughts from the client base and worked together to discover essential features and insights deemed most important for development.

"We needed to meet our clients wherever they are," said Vice President of Beyond Finance Technology Sergio Rabiela. "They can already reach the client success department by phone and receive texts that remind them of necessary actions. And although they have a comprehensive dashboard online, we believe our clients would appreciate the convenience and immediacy of a dedicated mobile app. We were right."

Key features of the app include:

Secure access with biometrics and communication through push notifications

Manage their success with the ability to customize their program

Track real-time progress and monitor creditor negotiations

Monitor all funds for their account that including tracking saved money and paid creditors, and add funds to a personal escrow account to help them accelerate graduation from the debt resolution program

Keeps users in touch with our client success team via chat 24/7

Featured section created for in-app feedback for client experience

Since the application launch, Beyond Finance clients have shown a strong preference for the app, with 87% moving over from the previously used web Dashboard. After just a few months, only 13% of our clients still primarily use the classic Dashboard, indicating that when the team invested in a mobile application, superior client service and long-term rewards would come.

"We are so proud of this app because of how it was created–we may think we know what our clients want, but the best way to find out is by asking them," said Antonelli. "Our team is passionate about delivering a best-in-class client experience, which is why this was so important for us."

The Beyond Finance App is available on Google Play and App Store.

About Beyond Finance, LLC

Beyond Finance, LLC, based in Houston, is one of the largest and most successful influential debt resolution organizations. By standing alongside clients wherever they are in their debt journey, Beyond Finance uses personalized debt reduction programs and proprietary technology to give them the clarity, confidence, and tools they need to move beyond debt. Since 2017, they have resolved more than $1 billion in client debt. In June 2020, it merged with an affiliate to become the dedicated company it is today. They have additional offices in Chicago, Illinois, San Diego, and Irvine, California. For more information, visit BeyondFinance.com.

