Microsoft Awards Medius Top Tier Partnership Status

Medius is now included in Microsoft's seller-facing program catalog which will lead to global recognition and seller status for the AP Automation provider

STOCKHOLM, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medius, a leading provider of AP Automation and wider spend management solutions, today announced its new Top Tier partnership status with Microsoft.

This development is part of an ongoing partnership with Microsoft, as Medius was named a Microsoft Gold Partner, for the tenth consecutive year in March 2022. It is the latest development in a string of successes for the AP Automation company. Medius has driven 25% year-on-year growth in 2022 globally and more than 2,600 customers use Medius solutions across the world, managing transactions worth approximately $180 billion annually.

In joining Microsoft's seller-facing program catalog, Medius has actively upgraded the terms of its relationship agreement to align as an ISV partner, helping to secure top tier status. The move increases Medius's transactions to the Microsoft community as well as the company's collaboration efforts and visibility across Microsoft's customer base, as the AP leader co-sells Medius IP together with the Microsoft sales global network.

Matt Rhodus, VP of Business Development and Strategic Initiatives at Medius, comments: "When I started five months ago, it was clear to me what our goal must be, to deepen and widen our relationship with Microsoft. That's why I'm pleased to announce today that Medius has secured Microsoft's Top Tier partner status. The partnership is based on our successful joint co-sell volume and is testament to the hard work by our Medius team and the collaboration efforts with Microsoft."

