Skyservice Hires Qi Tang as Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Skyservice Business Aviation™, a leader in business aviation in North America, is pleased to announce the recent appointment of Ms. Tang as Chief Financial Officer.

Ms. Tang brings more than 25 years of experience in finance and business leadership to Skyservice. She is a CPA, CA and CFA and holds a Master of Science in Accounting degree from the University of Saskatchewan. Prior to joining Skyservice, Ms. Tang was most recently Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust, one of the largest publicly traded real estate companies in Canada.

"Skyservice is committed to investing in people, service, and innovation while providing the best in aviation safety," said Benjamin Murray, Skyservice's President and CEO. "The Board of Directors and I are delighted to welcome Qi to the organization. She is a seasoned finance executive with extensive experience in the real estate and infrastructure sectors as well as deep capital markets experience. Skyservice's leadership team has the winning blend of talents and expertise to take our firm to the next stage of growth."

Over her career, Ms. Tang has also held progressively senior finance executive positions with Dream Global REIT, Symphony Senior Living Inc., Chartwell Retirement Residences, Waterfront Toronto and KPMG. Ms. Tang is a Trustee of Dream Office REIT and a Corporate Director of Hardwoods Distribution Inc., as well as a member of the Board of Governors for a school in Toronto and a community member of the Capital Development Advisory Committee for the North York General Hospital Board of Governors in Toronto.

Skyservice is a North American leader in business aviation dedicated to innovation, responsible operations, safety, and service excellence. Skyservice is at the forefront of the business aviation industry with best-in-class facilities across North America. Our skilled maintenance teams, outstanding fixed base operation facilities, first-class aircraft management, charter services, aircraft sales and acquisition teams have provided world-class solutions and service for over 35 years.

