SteriPack Expands Sample Collection Portfolio with Addition of Foam & Flocked Swabs

The global contract manufacturer has added 3" Foam and Flocked Swabs to their sample collection line as the continue to address a global challenge.

LAKELAND, Fla., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SteriPack Group ("SteriPack"), a leading global contract manufacturer serving the medical device, pharmaceutical, and diagnostic markets, today announced it has expanded its high-quality sample collection line with two new swab products. The expansion of their swab portfolio assists in SteriPack's journey towards combating COVID-19 as well as other underserved disease states.

The flocked swabs have a brush like tip which provides excellent specimen absorption and elution.

The foam swabs offer an open cell structure, facilitating rapid absorption and thorough release of specimen into analyzing solution ensuring accurate results.

"At the Start of 2020 SteriPack was approached to help support a global swab shortage that was majorly affecting low-middle income countries," said Andrew McLean, CEO of SteriPack. "We were tasked with putting capacity in place to produce over 1 billion swabs per year. Utilizing our cleanroom manufacturing facilities across the US, Europe & Asia we were able to quickly meet this need in the form of the 3" SteriPack polyester swab. Today we have a whole portfolio of sample collection products developed to help our customer base cater for a wide range of disease states."

The new products along with the Polyester swabs and the award-winning XpressCollect™ provides increased accessibility through self-collection, laboratory throughput and patient comfort.

About SteriPack Group

SteriPack is a flexible and responsive global contract manufacturer providing comprehensive partner solutions for medical device, diagnostic, and pharmaceutical combination products. SteriPack offers a full suite of integrated product lifecycle solutions, including contract manufacturing, contract packaging, and injection molding services. SteriPack supports its customers from initial concept, design & development to product realization, including product lifecycle management solutions such as regulatory, quality, laboratory testing, sterilization, and supply chain management.

Learn more at steripackgroup.com.

