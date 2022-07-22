HAHN & HAHN'S RITA DIAZ AND TODD MOORE NAMED TOP LITIGATORS IN LOS ANGELES

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hahn & Hahn LLP announced today that Partner Rita Diaz and Of Counsel Todd Moore have been recognized for their accomplishments as leading attorneys within the Los Angeles business community and named to the Los Angeles Business Journal's annual list "2022 Leaders of Influence: Litigators & Trial Lawyers." The publication notes that litigators are a "special breed of attorney" because they need to "transcend expert comprehension of the legal system."

"Rita and Todd's dedication to our clients as well as their legal accumen and ability to advocate and manage the complex to reach positive solutions through litigation is a secret weapon for our clients," said Christianne Kerns, the firm's Managing Partner. "To see them represent our firm among some of the most talented attorneys in Southern California is an honor."

Diaz is a Partner and the Chair of the firm's Litigation Department. The feature states Diaz "has significant experience handling contentious trust and estates litigation, as well as advising trustees and beneficiaries through trust administration issues. She is also skilled at advising companies on employment matters, including discrimination, leaves of absence, and wage and hour issues, and reviewing and drafting employee handbooks."

Moore is a member of the firm's Litigation Department. His practice focuses on commercial litigation, eminent domain and appellate advocacy. He is an experienced trial and appellate lawyer. Moore's litigation and appeals practice has an emphasis in real estate issues, eminent domain, business disputes and trusts and estates. The feature states he "enjoys new challenges in that many of his cases have unique and complicated facts, so his work is challenging and rewarding." The feature continues by noting, "His clients appreciate Moore's ability to distill a complicated situation into a simpler one and to give them a menu of options for resolving their problems. The hallmark of his representation is coming up with workable solutions."

Hahn & Hahn LLP has been an active member of the Southern California business and legal communities since 1899. The firm represents entrepreneurs, innovators, business owners, family offices and charitable organizations in their corporate, real estate, employment, estate planning and family law issues and in litigation. The firm is a certified majority Women & Minority Owned.

