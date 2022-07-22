RMO LLP Bolsters Leadership with Director of Strategy and Business Operations

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National probate and inheritance dispute law firm RMO LLP announced today the addition of Brian McDonnell, who will serve as the firm's Director of Strategy and Business Operations.

As Director of Strategy and Business Operations, McDonnell will oversee the office management, financial, and administrative operations of RMO LLP, working alongside the firm's CEO, Managing Partner and leadership team. In support of RMO LLP's continued national expansion, McDonnell will also focus on executing the firm's strategic growth initiatives.

RMO LLP Founder and CEO Scott Rahn said, "Brian's addition demonstrates our commitment to our strategic growth initiative, and will give our probate litigation team the ability to continue to focus on maintaining our reputation for getting clients better results sooner for less legal spend."

McDonnell brings over 15 years of experience in the legal industry, leading with an empathetic and efficacious approach in integrating firm strategy initiatives and office management. Prior to his new role at RMO LLP, McDonnell served as the Infrastructure Practice Group Operations Manager at Nossaman LLP in Los Angeles, where he worked to develop and execute strategic planning for the firm's nationally and internationally recognized Infrastructure Practice Group. He earned his BA at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.

RMO LLP provides personal, cost-effective inheritance dispute services to individual and institutional clients. The firm's attorneys focus on probate litigation involving contested trust, estate, probate, and conservatorship matters. RMO has offices serving clients with probate disputes throughout California, Florida, Texas, Kansas and Missouri. For more information, please visit https://rmolawyers.com/.

View original content:

SOURCE RMO LLP