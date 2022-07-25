Perdue Farms Releases FY22 Company Stewardship Report

Highlights progress toward achieving vision "to be the most trusted name in food and agricultural products®"

SALISBURY, Md., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perdue Farms announced today the release of its Fiscal Year 2022 Company Stewardship Report focusing on four areas - Food, Environment, Animal Care, and People and Partners. This new report highlights a second year operating amid a global pandemic, elevating the company's commitment to alleviating food insecurity, offering consumers new and innovative products, advancing its industry leading-animal care commitment, and creating a more diverse and inclusive workplace.

Released during the company's 102nd year, the report notes progress made in the key areas of environment, communities and people, and reinforcing the company's stewardship platform: We believe in responsible food and agriculture®. The report also highlights how the company's sustainability efforts align with the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

"In the past year, we continued to face some of the toughest challenges in our history – navigating through a global pandemic, inflationary costs, and persistent supply chain issues. Our new reality reinforced the importance of operating in a way that supports the well-being of our associates and consumers who purchase our products, as well as the future of the shared planet we all call home," said Perdue Farms CEO Randy Day. "We are incredibly thankful for our more than 20,000 associates and 10,000 farmer and ranch partners for their continued dedication and service in fulfilling their essential roles to help keep our nation's families fed."

"Since our beginning, Perdue Farms has focused on operating responsibly, rooted in our core values of quality, integrity, teamwork and stewardship. This focus has kept us grounded and guides us in making the best decisions for all our stakeholders and the planet as we continue working toward achieving our vision 'to be the most trusted name in food and agricultural products'," said Perdue Farms Chairman Jim Perdue.

The report is available at www.responsiblefoodandagriculture.com formatted to showcase report highlights for convenient web access and in an e-book format.

Report highlights include:

People and Partners: The company continued to make progress in being a responsible employer, investing in associates' growth, safety and well-being.

Food: The company continued a legacy of product innovation with the introduction of new products from its portfolio of brands.

Environment : The company made progress toward achieving its 2023 environmental sustainability goals and being good stewards of the environment .

Animal Care: The company continued its industry-leading animal care initiatives, commitment to transparency and hosted its sixth Animal Care Summit.

Communities: Through our Delivering Hope To Our Neighbors® initiative, Perdue Farms and the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation made a meaningful impact in the communities where the company operates through financial support, community giving, hunger relief and disaster recovery support, associate volunteerism and working with stakeholders to make meaningful change.

About Perdue Farms

We're a fourth-generation, family owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers, and farmers through trusted choices in products and services.

The premium protein portfolio within our Perdue Foods business, including our flagship PERDUE® brand, Niman Ranch®, Panorama Organic Grass-Fed Meats®, Coleman Natural®, and Yummy®, as well as our pet brands, Spot Farms® and Full Moon®, is available through various channels including retail, foodservice, club stores, and our direct-to-consumer website, PerdueFarms.com.

Perdue AgriBusiness is an international agricultural products and services company.

Now in our company's second century, our path forward is about getting better, not just bigger. We never use drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry and livestock, and we are actively advancing our animal welfare programs. Our brands are leaders in no-antibiotics-ever chicken, turkey, pork, beef and lamb, and in USDA-certified organic chicken and beef. Learn more at Corporate.PerdueFarms.com.

