AEP RECOGNIZED AS ONE OF AMERICA'S BEST EMPLOYERS FOR WOMEN

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) was included in Forbes magazine's America's Best Employers for Women 2022 list for the third consecutive year.

The list was compiled based on an independent survey of 50,000 U.S. employees, including 30,000 women, working for companies with at least 1,000 employees. Participants were asked to rate their employer based on working conditions, salary and wage, diversity and likelihood to recommend their employer to others. These responses were then reviewed for potential gender gaps, which were then reflected in the company's score. Female respondents were then asked to rate their organization based on parental leave, family support, discrimination and pay equity. Respondents were also asked to rank their employer based on the share of women in executive roles and nominate other companies based on their diversity efforts. The 400 companies that received the highest total scores were named to the list.

"AEP prides itself on attracting and retaining a talented, diverse workforce representative of the communities we serve," said Nicholas K. Akins, AEP chairman, president and chief executive officer. "This award showcases our dedication to building an inclusive, supportive company culture, and we'll continue to develop programs to support our female colleagues."

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is powering a cleaner, brighter energy future for its customers and communities. AEP's approximately 16,700 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 224,000 miles of distribution lines to safely deliver reliable and affordable power to 5.5 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 31,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including more than 7,100 megawatts of renewable energy. The company's plans include growing its renewable generation portfolio to approximately 50% of total capacity by 2030. AEP is on track to reach an 80% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from 2000 levels by 2030 and has committed to achieving net zero by 2050. AEP is recognized consistently for its focus on sustainability, community engagement, and diversity, equity and inclusion. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, which provides innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.

