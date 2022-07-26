Godwin Bowman Secures Decisive Defense Win in Non-Competition Case

DALLAS, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The long-running case Boral Windows LLC v. William E. Robinson Jr. came to a close July 22, with the jury in the 162nd Dallas County Civil District Court handing up a decisive win for the defense.

The case, filed in 2018, involved non-competition/non-solicitation allegations arising following the 2016 sale of the widely respected windows manufacturing company Krestmark by founder William "Billy" Robinson.

Claiming Mr. Robinson had violated his non-competition/non-solicitation agreement, Boral Windows sought more than $40 million in compensatory damages, in addition to punitive damages and attorneys' fees.

Through the work of lead trial attorney Donald E. Godwin, founder of Godwin Bowman PC, the jury found no liability on the part of Mr. Robinson following the two-week trial presided over by the Hon. Judge Maricela Moore. The Godwin Bowman trial team also included Stefanie McGregor, Shawn McCaskill, Dylan Anderson, and Dixon Cheung.

About Godwin Bowman PC

For more than four decades, the Texas commercial litigation lawyers at Godwin Bowman PC have provided experienced and effective representation to clients. The firm represents Fortune 500 companies in some of the nation's most public, high-stakes trials, as well as individuals facing a wide range of litigation, including complex divorces. Ultimately, the firm's goal is to help clients achieve a successful result. To learn more about the firm's award-winning business litigation lawyers, visit https://www.godwinbowman.com/ .

