Kansas City Life Declares Quarterly Dividend

Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:12 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Kansas City Life Insurance Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share on July 25, 2022. The dividend will be payable on Aug. 10, 2022, to stockholders of record on Aug. 4, 2022.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company (OTCQX: KCLI) was established in 1895 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri. The Company's primary business is providing financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. The Company operates in 49 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit www.kclife.com.

