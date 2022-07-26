New "C-Suite Intelligence" podcast episode from @TheMilesGroup features Stephen Miles and Taylor Griffin on the ever-evolving, expanding role of the C-Suite Leader – from running the company to defending its very right to operate

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "The CEO's role has shifted from the 'traditional diplomatic leader' to somebody who can align multiple constituencies, and constantly absorb new information and context about the world around us," says Stephen Miles, Founder and CEO of The Miles Group and host of the popular C-Suite Intelligence business leadership podcast.

In today's new episode, "The Leader of the Future – And You Thought COVID-19 Was Hard," Miles joins Taylor Griffin, COO of The Miles Group, to discuss an ever-evolving list of responsibilities for the 'Top Jobs' and what it will take for C-suite leaders of the future to succeed.

Reflecting on the challenges of COVID-19, the episode delves into how leaders quickly mobilized to combat a "singular health issue" with tact, immediacy, and shrewd resolve. "Now we've got a multivariate problem that not everybody's experiencing in the same way. CEOs and executives have to flex some different muscles now to mobilize their leadership teams, show flexibility, share insights, and absorb," explains Miles. "There is a thrive opportunity here."

"Amidst instability in geopolitics and shocks to the global economy, we have to figure out a way to use the flow of goods throughout the world to come together in some way," Miles posits. But there's no simple solution. In fact, the strategies leaders set out today have multi-year time horizons. "We're used to having very easy, near-term solutions and working at amazing efficiency. We're not in that period anymore," says Griffin.

Future-ready leaders "need a world-class team around them to respond to so many different threats," asserts Griffin. "The severity and volume of issues facing senior leaders today is just unprecedented."

As CEO coaches, Miles and Griffin explain how some of their clients are focusing on cultivating more specialized, high-performing leadership teams to deal with the increasing complexity of stakeholder management. Griffin observes, "You're seeing new C-suite roles that we've never seen before: Chief Sustainability Officer, Chief Health Officer…," depending on the business, its mission, or its goals. Miles adds, "We need specialization – people who are gold medalists in terms of the content in their lane… then you can prioritize and sequence to achieve alignment across the company, making you better, faster, smarter, and more flexible."

