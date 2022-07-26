Nintex Appoints Stephen Elop Chair of the Company's Board of Directors

Company poised for global growth to expand its process and automation expertise

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process intelligence and automation, today announced the appointment of Stephen Elop as Board Chair, effective July 18th.

With more than 20 years of experience leading and growing enterprise software organizations, Elop brings the right combination of leadership and industry insight to help Nintex take its business to the next level. Elop is currently CEO of Digital.ai, the enterprise platform for AI-driven software development, and has held executive roles at companies including Microsoft, Nokia, Juniper Networks, and Adobe Systems.

"Stephen's industry experience and expertise scaling large, global businesses make him the perfect choice to lead the Nintex board, said Eric Johnson, Nintex CEO. "We have an incredible opportunity in front of us, and the leadership team and I are excited to work with Stephen to accelerate our growth and help organizations solve their high-value automation challenges."

"The process automation market will change significantly over the next five years, and I believe Nintex is best placed to take advantage of this shift," said Stephen Elop. "As the process and automation experts, Eric and his team have built a company that has rapidly grown into a profitable and scalable global business. I'm excited about the opportunity to help shape the team's next wave of growth."

"Stephen is a true veteran of our industry who has an unmatched understanding of how to build a software business at both the product and organizational level," said Nehal Raj, Co-Managing Partner at TPG Capital. "I've worked with Stephen many times over the years and know he's the right leader to help guide Nintex through its exciting next stage of growth."

