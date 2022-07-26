ROBERN® CRAFT SERIES 2022

New Medicine Cabinets and Mirror Join Robern Coordinated Bathroom Suites

BRISTOL, Penn., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Robern has unveiled new designs to the Robern Craft Series, an assortment of seven coordinated vignettes that made its debut in June 2021 and featured bathroom vanities, linen cabinets, and decorative mirrors. These latest introductions include three new medicine cabinets, a first for the series, and a new mirror design. Drawing inspiration from earlier, celebrated eras of design and emerging new trends, the Robern Craft Series brings a curated assortment of statement-making products to transform bathrooms into luxury spaces of distinction.

Robern Industrial Metal Medicine Cabinet & Mirror

The Craft Series new Medicine Cabinets and Mirror feature clean, minimalist styles in a choice of W. 20" x H. 30" or W. 24" x H. 40" sizes and a variety of rich singular and mixed metal finishes to coordinate and complement surroundings. The new mirror is based upon the Industrial Metal Medicine Cabinet, joining the 10 earlier decorative mirrors currently in the series.

THE CRAFT SERIES 2022

The Industrial Metal Medicine Cabinet presents an air of handcraft and earthy, industrial vibe by incorporating a unique four-corner brushed metal overlay intricately detailed with round metal rivets. The surrounding stainless steel frame is slightly raised from the unbeveled mirror in visual contrast. The Industrial Metal Medicine Cabinet and Mirror are available in mixed metal finish choices of Bronze with Aged Brass corners or Iron Black with Brushed Pewter corners.

The Thin Framed Metal Medicine Cabinet is a simple, geometric design with a versatility to appeal to interiors from traditional to contemporary in scope. The expertly crafted, rectangular stainless steel frame has crisp mitered corners and stands just proud from the unbeveled mirror. The Thin Framed Metal Medicine Cabinet is available in Aged Brass, Brushed Pewter, or Iron Black finishes.

The Round Corner Metal Medicine Cabinet is an approachable form of understated elegance. The rectangular frame is softened by gently curves at each point. A simple, unbeveled mirror sits slightly back from the sleek frame and follows the design's sensual lines. The Round Corner Metal Medicine Cabinet is available in Aged Brass, Polished Stainless Steel, or Matte Black finishes.

The medicine cabinets can be recessed or surface mounted, with each expertly engineered at a 4" depth and fitted with hand-constructed mirrors surrounded by stainless steel frames. The cabinets stand a slim one inch from the wall for an almost seamless appearance while its generous depth provides an expansive interior for discreet storage. The cabinets are equipped with Blum slow-close hinges that opens to a 155-degree angle for enhanced styling visibility. Easy-clean, cantilever shelving can be effortlessly moved in small increments by a Robern-designed grid of almost imperceptible adjustment holes to accommodate incidentals of virtually any height.

The Craft Series Medicine Cabinets are also offered with an optional Electric Upgrade package to assist with tasks, enhance storage capabilities, and keep essentials charged and within reach:

USB Charging Ports/Electric Outlet : A strategically located unit in color-coordinated gray houses two built-in, customer configurable, USB charging ports and a tamper-resistant electric outlet to accommodate all electrical and recharging needs.

Magnetic Strip : A discreet, left- or right-side configurable, magnetic strip designed to securely hold tweezers and other metal grooming necessities.

Interior Lighting : A soft backlighting to illuminate the interior when the cabinet is opened and automatically shuts off when closed.

Phone Holder : Designed with a conveniently placed shelf that sits above an electric outlet and port area to house your phone or keep it near for easy access at a moment's notice.

THE CRAFT SERIES – THE COLLECTIONS

Branching out beyond the more modern aesthetic represented within the Robern brand portfolio, The Craft Series was introduced in 2021 and broadens Robern's product scope with forms that reference 19th and 20th traditional and contemporary design. Organic textural elements and intriguing decorative touches to surprise and delight, the solution-based Craft Series is a compelling catalog of bathroom couture designed to reflect the lifestyles of today's sophisticated consumer.

Bergman

Taking its cues from the glamour of 1950s Hollywood, Bergman creates a sense of high style by juxtaposing deep wood stains against contrasting metal finishes. The solid Oak and Oak veneer Bergman vanity is shown with the Robern Rounded Corner Metal Mirror.

Bodo

Reflecting the organic beauty and nature-inspired surroundings that are part and parcel to the Aspen and Vail lifestyle, Bodo strips away undue ornamentation to allow the figured Oak and straightforward character of this prominent design take centerstage. Bodo presents a certain rustic appeal with an open, truss beam vanity and shown with the Robern Thin Wood Frame Mirror.

Chestnut Hill

Chestnut Hill is inspired by the vintage furnishings of storied New England homes, the beauty of well-crafted form, and the sense of familiarity and acquired sophistication of early American design that still plays a prominent role in the interiors of today. Chestnut Hill is also a versatile option with three vanity sizes and is shown with the Robern Wood Mirror with Metal Inlay.

Helden

Helden has an air of casual refinement, its natural honeyed tones and soft rounded corners drawing attention to the organic beauty of the materials selected and the craft employed to create Helden's approachable form. The Oak floating vanity is matched with the Robern Pill Wood Mirror.

Mackey

Inspired by the raw, edgy appeal of unfinished industrial furnishings and fixtures, Mackey reflects that same forgiving style allowing the metal ground the designs while incorporating textural elements to accentuate the forms' natural beauty and strength of line. The Mackey vanity and enclosed linen cabinet are expertly crafted from stainless steel and is shown with the Mixed Metal Mirror.

Sendai

Blending industrial design elements with the understated sophistication of Japanese form, the Sendai vanity and accompanying linen cabinet and Robern Thin Frame Mirror are pared down forms simply dressed in rich wood finishes with contrasting mixed metals and decorative touches.

Skaarsgard

Based on the clean, understated forms of Nordic design, Skaarsgard draws its strength from natural wood and burnished metals for a look that is warm and inviting. Appropriately scaled with purity of line and minimal decoration, the Skaarsgard Oak vanity and linen cabinet is joined by the Robern Thin Frame Wood Mirror

Robern Craft Series vanities feature solid Oak frame construction, solid Oak legs, and full plywood back panels meticulously hand-stained, including the interiors. Vanity doors are equipped with adjustable Blum slow close hinges and dovetail constructed drawers equipped with adjustable Blum full extension, undermount slow close slides. Robern also offers coordinated, engineered stone tops and a rectangular porcelain undermount sink as optional purchases. In addition to the vanities, linen cabinets were designed for the Craft Series. The linen cabinets match the details of three of the vanities but have the stand-alone quality that makes them an attractive choice as a singular addition to any room.

About Robern

At Robern, the bathroom is our favorite room. It is our private space. It is our sanctuary. For more than 50 years, Robern has specialized in creating luxurious spaces with a powerful product portfolio that moves beyond the expected industry standard to transform rooms into interiors of impeccable elegance. By taking a more holistic approach to the bathroom and its importance, not only aesthetically, but to overall health and wellbeing, Robern has become a driving force within residential and commercial design with an artful blend of sophisticated form, innovative technology, impeccable craftsmanship, and quality materials.

Founded in 1968 in Bristol, Penn. by Rosa and Bernie Meyers, Robern's mission remains grounded in the Meyers' belief that individual style should be celebrated and fostered. Today, their pioneering approach, commitment to craftsmanship, quality, attention to detail, and utilization of the finest materials available, remains foundational to the Robern brand and is evident in every piece still hand-assembled on-site at its Bristol headquarters today.

In 1995, Robern joined the Kohler Co. family of businesses, building upon the breadth and depth of the brand's comprehensive and thoughtful approach to creating exceptional styling spaces. From its humble beginnings to a technological force within home design, Robern has become a leading choice for designers, architects, and consumers seeking out the finest in vanities, medicine cabinets, mirrors, and lighting. For additional information on Robern products, customers may call 1 (800) 877-2376 or visit www.robern.com.

Robern Industrial Metal Medicine Cabinet

Robern

