Yunhanxincheng partners with major switch manufacturer C&K

SHANGHAI, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yunhanxincheng (shanghai) Internet and Technology Co., Ltd. ("Yunhanxincheng) recently kicks off the cooperation with C&K as its authorized distributor. The joint branding names, services and network advantages will add value in product supply, cost-effectiveness, and FAE technical support through user experiences.

About C&K

Since its formation in 1928, C&K has been at the forefront of technological evolution in electromechanical switches. The company's unmatched design capabilities tailored to customer needs are recognized globally by design engineers who demand high-quality switch performance. Nearly a century later, C&K remains one of the most recognizable and trusted names in the e-mech switch industry.

Products and Applications

C&K assembles over 55,000 standard products, 8.5 million switch combinations, and customized solutions, offering a wide range of options, including tactile switches, pushbutton switches, micro switches, toggle switches, rocker switches, detector switches, DIP switches, key switches, navigation switches, rotary switches, slide switches, switchlocks, thumbwheel switches, smart card readers, high-reliability connectors as well as customized components.

C&K products are widely used in various industries, including manufacturing automotive, consumer, healthcare, server/telecom, POS/M2M, aerospace and security as well as transportation. C&K's electromechanical switches, high reliability connectors and custom components have gained the trust of electronics design companies, manufacturers and distributors due to its design innovation, cutting-edge manufacturing processes and strict quality assurance standards.

Cooperation promotes better services

As C&K's partner, with the value-added service in big data, Yunhanxincheng stands out as one of the leading electronic companies, providing a one-stop service in designing, distributing, and assembling electronic products.

Yunhanxincheng has partnered with over 1,500 suppliers covering 16,000 brands, assuring a stable product supply. To achieve win-win cooperation, Yunhanxincheng continues to build an in-depth partnership with top names in an open and connective approach.

Yunhanxincheng strives to expand the service scope, associating in boosting the industry effectiveness, bringing top-notch user experiences to industry customers, namely efficient model selection, BOM tool, product authentication guarantee, 2-hour drop to delivery, credit limits granting, as well as one-on-one customer service.

Yunhanxincheng and C&K's collaboration is a combination of digital services and manufacturing strength of a quality brand in the electronics industry. The two companies will take their cooperation to the next level, promoting more brand activities and new product releases while offering quality and efficient services to users.

About Yunhanxincheng: YunhanXincheng is a leading vertical e-commerce platform specializing in electronic components distribution, holistic solutions, and SMT/PCBA manufacturing. The company was founded back in 2002 and headquartered in Shanghai, China. In 2011, ICKEY.cn, the first version of Yunhanxincheng's e-commerce platform was launched. With nearly 20 years of industry profession, ICKEY has accumulated more than 500,000 registered accounts and served 100,000 corporate accounts in its portfolio.

In addition to electronic components distribution, since 2018, Yunhanxincheng has invested in a SMT factory and an independent design house, to better serve its clients. Beyond its own SMT assembly lines, Yunhanxincheng flaunted the advantages as a big-data platform and rolled out the plan to virtually connect up to one hundred industry-and-application-based SMT factories. That said, Yunhanxincheng being a one-stop shopping site for electronic components is true to the name.

