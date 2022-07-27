AHF Products Completes Purchase of Certain Assets of Armstrong Flooring

Acquisition expands AHF footprint and sets the company & its customers up for profitability and growth

MOUNTVILLE, Pa., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AHF Products announced that it has closed the purchase of certain assets of Armstrong Flooring, Inc., including the rights to license the Armstrong Flooring® brand name as well as the purchase of three U.S. manufacturing facilities, in Lancaster and Beech Creek, PA and in Kankakee, IL.

Headquartered in Mountville, Pennsylvania, AHF Products is the largest hardwood flooring manufacturer in North America and has experienced rapid growth across a range of additional flooring categories, including vinyl plank, laminate, and commercial flooring products. With this purchase, AHF now operates 11 manufacturing facilities, ten in the U.S. and one in Cambodia, and four domestic distribution facilities to serve customers through a multi-channel strategy that includes dealers, home centers, and distributors around the world.

Brian Carson, CEO and President, AHF Products said: "AHF is primed to benefit from a strong long-term outlook in both residential repair and remodel spend and new residential housing construction, and the benefits afforded by our strong domestic manufacturing capabilities. This purchase also significantly increases our position in the commercial flooring segment, which is expected to grow. We have seen incredible growth since our inception in 2019, and we are thrilled to be adding the venerable Armstrong Flooring brand to our powerful portfolio."

"Today AHF offers 14 brands, including Armstrong Flooring, which allow us to expand our customer base and grow these manufacturing facilities," added Carson. "Purchasing these assets is important and transformative to AHF and to the people that work in the plant locations and in those communities. With 11 plants and some of best trade names in the flooring industry, we are going to continue to grow from here."

AHF Products previously acquired LM Flooring in 2019, followed by Parterre Flooring and American OEM in 2021. The Armstrong Flooring assets and brand license is the latest for AHF Products as it continues to grow both organically and through acquisition, continuing a strategy of serving its customers through sought-after products, outstanding service, and innovation.

