Allied Electronics & Automation Offers a Comprehensive Range of Ready-to-Ship Material Handling & Packaging Solutions

Allied's extensive supply of material handling & packaging products provides customers with comprehensive, end-to-end solutions for moving, manipulating, protecting, storing, packing and shipping goods spanning raw materials to finished products.

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Electronics & Automation, a trading brand of RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a global omni-channel provider of product and service solutions, offers around 50,000 ready-to-ship material handling & packaging solutions from trusted suppliers including Bosch Rexroth Linear Motion Technology, Goodyear Belts and Toshiba Motors & Drives.

Material handling & packaging solutions are used to move, manipulate, protect, store, pack and ship goods spanning raw materials to finished products. They are vital to logistics and supply chains and play a crucial role in forecasting, resource allocation, production planning, flow and process management, inventory management and control, customer delivery and even after-sales support and service. In addition, efficient, well-integrated material handling & packaging solutions can help suppliers optimize their inventory, improve customer service, shorten delivery times and reduce manufacturing and transportation costs.

Bosch Rexroth Linear Motion Technology is a leading global supplier of drive and control technologies engineered to ensure efficient, powerful and safe movement in machines and systems of any size and optimized to provide customers in the increasingly connected mobile, machinery, engineering and factory automation industries with a distinct competitive advantage. The company offers a wide range of intelligent solutions including hydraulics, electric drive and control technology, gear technology and linear motion and assembly technology, including software and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) interfaces. Solutions available at Allied include bearings and rod ends, bushings and seals and gaskets.

Goodyear Belts is a division of world-renowned global rubber producer The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company. Since 1948, Goodyear Belts has delivered superior products, outstanding service and a historically competitive advantage, which has allowed customers to achieve countless victories on both the racetrack and the job. In 2020, as part of a licensee collaboration between Adventry and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Goodyear Belts released a new line of power transmission belts optimized to satisfy the rigorous demands of the rapidly evolving global industrial and transportation industries. This new line of standard and specialty power transmission belts is available at Allied and features refined engineering, robust synthetic materials and advanced manufacturing and meets or exceeds OEM specifications for a broad range of applications.

Toshiba Motors & Drives, a division of Toshiba International Corporation, offers a full range of low- and medium-voltage motors, adjustable speed drives, motor controls and power apparatus and components rooted in proven research, development and testing procedures and engineered to deliver superior quality, performance and durability. Solutions available at Allied include motors, drives and motor starters.

Allied's complete range of material handling & packaging solutions includes around 50,000 ready-to-ship solutions such as sensors, hydraulic & pneumatic systems, motors and motor controls, industrial controls, process controls, belts, bearings and rod ends and linear motion technologies ranging from linear actuators and drives to linear guides, bushings and shaft couplings. Allied also offers more than 22,000 ready-to-ship products vital for creating comprehensive, end-to-end material handling & packaging solutions, including connectors, wire & cable, maintenance solutions such as lubricants, greases and oils and power products ranging from power supplies and power supply accessories to power protection products, such as power filters and uninterruptible power supplies.

For more information about material handling & packaging solutions, check out "Material Handling & Packaging: An Allied Ask the Expert Q&A With Product Director Marie Dawson." For assistance identifying material handling & packaging solutions optimized for your unique applications, contact your local Allied representative at 1.866.433.5722 or reach out to our technical support team.

Allied Electronics & Automation, part of RS Group

Allied Electronics & Automation is a trading brand of RS Group plc (formerly Electrocomponents plc), a leading global omni-channel industrial product and service solutions provider to customers who are involved in designing, building and maintaining industrial equipment and operations, safely and sustainably. RS Group plc stocks more than 700,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers, and provides a wide range of product and service solutions to over 1.2 million industrial customers. With operations in 32 countries, we trade through multiple channels and ship nearly 60,000 parcels daily.

We support customers across the product life cycle, whether via innovation and technical support at the design phase, improving time to market and productivity at the build phase, or reducing purchasing costs and optimizing inventory in the maintenance phase. We offer our customers tailored product and service propositions that are essential for the successful operation of their businesses and help them save time and money.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1 and in the fiscal year that ended March 31, 2022, reported revenue of $3.3 billion.

For more information about Allied Electronics & Automation, please visit www.alliedelec.com/ or connect with us via social media on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Image Download:

https://bit.ly/3bZuZuT

Editorial Contact & Media Inquiries:

Karen Gavenda

Allied Electronics & Automation, part of RS Group

Karen.Gavenda@alliedelec.com

View original content:

SOURCE Allied Electronics & Automation