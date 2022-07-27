LANCASTER COLONY PRESIDENT ISSUES LETTER TO CUSTOMERS, SUPPLIERS AND PARTNERS ON THE STATUS OF ERP INITIATIVE

WESTERVILLE, Ohio, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- David A. Ciesinski, President and CEO of Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ: LANC), issued the following letter today as an update on the company's Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) initiative, Project Ascent.

Dear Lancaster Colony Corporation / T. Marzetti Company Customers, Suppliers and Partners,

I am pleased to share that we are nearing completion of the Wave 1 implementation phase of our ERP initiative, Project Ascent. On July 1, we went live on our new SAP® S/4 HANA ERP system and the cutover was implemented efficiently and in-line with our expectations. I am glad to report that we are receiving orders, producing product, shipping orders and have maintained our fulfillment levels throughout. We continue to work through minor issues, which are to be expected with a project of this scale, and we remain confident in our ability to resolve them.

Wave 1 is the most complex wave of Project Ascent, encompassing all financial transactions and all customer- and supplier-facing business processes including order-to-cash, trade promotions, procure-to-pay, and an EDI re-platform. Two of our manufacturing plants, a large distribution center, and all of our third-party warehouses are also now up and running on our new ERP system. We will be adding our remaining facilities and distribution centers to the new ERP system with future waves that are planned over the next 12 to 18 months.

In closing, I extend my sincere thanks to you for your support of our business as we complete this important milestone for Project Ascent and look forward to the opportunities to grow with and serve you that lie ahead.

Sincerely,

David A. Ciesinski

President & CEO

Lancaster Colony Corporation / T. Marzetti Company

View original content:

SOURCE T.marzetti Company