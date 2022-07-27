SOUTHWEST AIRLINES NAMED AS ONE OF FORBES' 2022 BEST EMPLOYERS FOR DIVERSITY IN AMERICA FOR FIFTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

Carrier once again named on list for its continued investment in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

DALLAS, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) proudly receives more accolades for its continued commitment to making Southwest® a more diverse and inclusive organization, where Employees thrive, feel appreciated, valued, and have an authentic sense of belonging. For the fifth consecutive year, Forbes named Southwest Airlines® as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity in 2022.

"At Southwest, it takes every single one of us to serve our Customers throughout our network every day," said Juan Suarez, Vice President of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion at Southwest Airlines. "Being named to this list is humbling and continues to motivate us to improve our diversity efforts across the Company and provide the best workplace for our Employees, which in turn helps us serve our Customers."

Forbes partnered with Statista to select 2022 America's Best Employers for Diversity through an independent survey from a sample of more than 60,000 American employees and pinpointed the companies they identified as most dedicated to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). The list is compiled using four criteria areas including employees' opinions about their own workplace, other companies in their respective industry, diversity among top executives and board members, and diversity indicators within a company.

Southwest Airlines was also recently honored by the Disability:IN® Disability Equality Index with a score of 100 (perfect score) on its annual index. To learn more about the airline's commitment to creating a diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace, visit the Southwest One Report and DEI Report.

Southwest Airlines is dedicated to attracting prospective candidates and retaining Employees—keeping this focus at the forefront of everything it does. It is all about a career with Heart and Purpose. Join the carrier's Talent Community to stay up to date on job opportunities from the Company with Heart.

