Waterloo Skin Cancer Practice Is First in Iowa to Offer Non-Surgical Technology For Treating Common Skin Cancers

BURR RIDGE, Ill., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinCure Oncology, the world leader in providing a comprehensive model for the delivery of Image-Guided Superficial Radiotherapy (Image-Guided SRT), the most advanced non-surgical technology for the treatment of common skin cancers, today announced the availability of the technology in Iowa. That state's first installation is at the Cedar Valley Center for Skin Cancer in Waterloo, where the announcement was made earlier today.

Image-Guided SRT is the only treatment for nonmelanoma skin cancer (basal and squamous cell carcinomas) that uses ultrasound images to help clinicians direct low-level X-ray energy to targeted areas of the skin, killing cancer cells. A study published in the peer-reviewed journal Oncology and Therapy showed that Image-Guided SRT produces a 99.3 percent cure rate, making it just as effective as traditional Mohs surgery.

"I've been practicing medicine since 2003, and in all those years, no technological innovation has been as exciting for my team and my patients as this new non-surgical treatment for common skin cancers," said David Congdon, M.D., founder of the Cedar Valley Center for Skin Cancer. "I'm delighted to offer this breakthrough treatment, and I'm proud that Waterloo is home to the state's first installation of the technology."

Today's event comes as Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds formally proclaimed this as Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer Awareness Week, noting that individuals with this disease "should discuss their treatment options with their doctors and other healthcare providers in a timely fashion."

Joining Dr. Congdon at the announcement was Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart, Senator Charles Grassley via video remarks, and representatives of Senator Joni Ernst and Congresswoman Ashley Hinson.

Mayor Hart said, "As the regional hub for healthcare, the City of Waterloo congratulates the Cedar Valley Center for Skin Cancer on their expansion of services, and we thank them for their investment in our community and commitment to providing the most advanced treatments available to our residents and to the hundreds of thousands of Iowa residents who travel to Waterloo seeking specialized medical services. This investment demonstrates a strong level of confidence in the Waterloo economy."

Senator Grassley said, "We all need to be sun smart, protect our skin, and see our doctors regularly to minimize the chance of getting skin cancer. When we do get nonmelanoma skin cancer, it's good to know that the newest, non-surgical cancer [treatment] called Image-Guided Superficial Radiotherapy is available to us right here in the Cedar Valley. I commend you all for being the first healthcare provider in Iowa to offer this safe, effective, and gentle cure for common skin cancers."

"Some 32,000 Iowans are estimated to be diagnosed with nonmelanoma skin cancer this year alone, and we're pleased to be partnering with the Cedar Valley Center for Skin Cancer to offer a highly effective, non-surgical treatment option for their patients," said Kerwin Brandt, CEO of SkinCure Oncology, the company which brought the technology to the state.

SkinCure Oncology is the world leader in providing a comprehensive model for the delivery of Image-Guided Superficial Radiotherapy (Image-Guided SRT), the most advanced non-surgical technology for the treatment of common skin cancers. The company partners with quality-focused dermatologists and Mohs surgeons to bring cancer center-level radiotherapy treatment to physician offices. To date, SkinCure Oncology is working with more than 240 dermatology practice locations across the country, and more than 40,000 patients have been treated with Image-Guided SRT over the last five years. Learn more about the company at skincureoncology.com, and visit gentlecure.com for helpful consumer and patient information.

