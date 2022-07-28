ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Its Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2022

TAIPEI, Taiwan, R.O.C., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TAIEX: 3711, NYSE: ASX) ("We", "ASEH", or the "Company"), the leading provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services (ATM) and electronic manufacturing services (EMS), today reported its unaudited net revenues[1] of NT$160,439 million for 2Q22, up by 26% year-over-year (or up by 33% year-over-year on pro forma basis) and up by 11% sequentially. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the quarter totaled NT$15,988 million, up from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$10,338 million in 2Q21 (or up from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$9,539 million in 2Q21 on pro forma basis) and up from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$12,907 million in 1Q22. Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$3.69 (or US$0.253 per ADS), compared to NT$2.40 for 2Q21 (or NT$2.21 for 2Q21 on pro forma basis) and NT$3.01 for 1Q22. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were NT$3.61 (or US$0.247 per ADS), compared to NT$2.30 for 2Q21 (or NT$2.12 for 2Q21 on pro forma basis) and NT$2.92 for 1Q22.

We are providing you with the unaudited pro forma financial information to assist you in your analysis of the financial aspects of our disposal of the China Sites in 4Q21. The unaudited pro forma financial information was based on our historical financial statements and historical financial statements of our China sites, given effect to the disposal as if it had occurred for the preceding three months and six months ended 2Q21. For more details on our operations, please refer to "Supplemental Financial Information", "Summary of Consolidated Statement of Income Data", and "Summary of ATM Statement of Income Data."

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

2Q22 Results Highlights – Consolidated

Net revenues contribution from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations and others, each represented approximately 49%, 9%, 41% and 1%, respectively, of the total net revenues of the quarter.

Cost of revenues was NT $126,051 million for the quarter, up from NT $115,920 million in 1Q22.

- Raw material cost totaled NT $79,348 million for the quarter, representing 50% of the total net revenues.

- Labor cost totaled NT $17,637 million for the quarter, representing 11% of the total net revenues.

- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT $12,603 million for the quarter.

Gross margin increased by 1.7 percentage points to 21.4% in 2Q22 from 19.7% in 1Q22.

Operating margin was 12.8% in 2Q22, compared to 11.2% in 1Q22.

In terms of non-operating items:

- Net interest expense was NT $702 million .

- Net foreign exchange loss of NT $1,301 million was primarily attributable to the appreciation of U.S. dollar against New Taiwan dollar.

- Net gain on valuation of financial assets and liabilities was NT $1,543 million .

- Net gain on equity-method investments was NT $486 million .

- Other net non-operating income of NT $504 million was primarily attributable to miscellaneous income. Total non-operating income for the quarter was NT $530 million .

Income before tax was NT $21,136 million for 2Q22, compared to NT $16,663 million in 1Q22. We recorded income tax expenses of NT $4,479 million for the quarter, compared to NT $3,278 million in 1Q22.

In 2Q22, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was NT $15,988 million , compared to NT $10,338 million in 2Q21 and NT $12,907 million in 1Q22.

Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the quarter was 4,359,927,932, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries in 2Q22. Our 2Q22 basic earnings per share of NT $3.69 (or US$0.253 per ADS) were based on 4,326,986,427 weighted average numbers of shares outstanding in 2Q22. Our 2Q22 diluted earnings per share of NT $3.61 (or US$0.247 per ADS) were based on 4,375,107,331 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 2Q22.

2Q22 Results Highlights – ATM

Net revenues were NT$94,998 million , up by 20% year-over-year (or up by 31% year-over-year on pro forma basis) and up by 13% sequentially.

Cost of revenues was NT $67,230 million for the quarter, up by 10% sequentially.

- Raw material cost totaled NT $26,615 million for the quarter, representing 28% of the total net revenues.

- Labor cost totaled NT $14,575 million for the quarter, representing 15% of the total net revenues.

- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT $11,383 million for the quarter.

Gross margin increased by 1.7 percentage points to 29.2% in 2Q22 from 27.5% in 1Q22.

Operating margin was 18.9% in 2Q22, compared to 16.7% in 1Q22.

2Q22 Results Highlights – EMS

Net revenues were NT$66,218 million , up by 8% sequentially.

Cost of revenues for the quarter was NT $59,568 million , up by 7% sequentially.

- Raw material cost totaled NT $52,633 million for the quarter, representing 80% of the total net revenues.

- Labor cost totaled NT $2,953 million for the quarter, representing 4% of the total net revenues.

- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT $948 million for the quarter.

Gross margin increased by 1.2 percentage points to 10.0% in 2Q22 from 8.8% in 1Q22.

Operating margin was 4.0% in 2Q22, compared to 3.6% in 1Q22.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

Capital expenditures in 2Q22 totaled US$515 million , of which US$290 million were used in packaging operations, US$161 million in testing operations, US$53 million in EMS operations and US$11 million in interconnect materials operations and others.

Total unused credit lines amounted to NT $312,365 million as of June 30, 2022 .

Current ratio was 1.18 and net debt to equity ratio was 0.50 as of June 30, 2022 .

Total number of employees was 97,800 as of June 30, 2022 , compared to 94,879 as of March 31, 2022 .

BUSINESS REVIEW

Customers

ATM Basis

Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 46% of our total net revenues in 2Q22, compared to 47% in 1Q22. Two customers each accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 2Q22 individually.

Our top 10 customers contributed 59% of our total net revenues in both 2Q22 and 1Q22.

Our customers that are integrated device manufacturers or IDMs accounted for 30% of our total net revenues in 2Q22, compared to 29% in 1Q22.

EMS BASIS

Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 66% of our total net revenues in 2Q22, compared to 70% in 1Q22. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 2Q22.

Our top 10 customers contributed 75% of our total net revenues in 2Q22, compared to 79% in 1Q22.

About ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

ASEH is the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering test, wafer probing and final test, as well as packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services through USI with superior technologies, breakthrough innovations, and advanced development programs. With advanced technological capabilities and a global presence spanning Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Mexico, and Tunisia as well as the United States and Europe, ASEH has established a reputation for reliable, high quality products and services.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.aseglobal.com.

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although these forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition or business prospects, are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of our senior management and our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements for reasons including, among others, risks associated with cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor or electronic industry; changes in our regulatory environment, including our ability to comply with new or stricter environmental regulations and to resolve environmental liabilities; demand for the outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services we offer and for such outsourced services generally; the highly competitive semiconductor or manufacturing industry we are involved in; our ability to introduce new technologies in order to remain competitive; international business activities; our business strategy; our future expansion plans and capital expenditures; the strained relationship between the Republic of China and the People's Republic of China; general economic and political conditions; the recent shift in United States trade policies; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other factors. For a discussion of these risks and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on March 29, 2022.

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited)

Consolidated Operations



Pro Forma Basis

2Q22 1Q22 2Q21 2Q21 EBITDA (NT$ Millions) 35,211 30,661 27,350 25,663

ATM Operations



Pro Forma Basis

2Q22 1Q22 2Q21 2Q21 Net Revenues (NT$ Millions) 94,998 84,025 78,988 72,747 Revenue by Application







Communication 52 % 52 % 50 % 52 % Computing 16 % 16 % 14 % 15 % Automotive, Consumer & Others 32 % 32 % 36 % 33 % Revenue by Type







Bumping, Flip Chip, WLP & SiP 43 % 43 % 33 % 36 % Wirebonding 35 % 34 % 42 % 40 % Others 6 % 6 % 8 % 7 % Testing 15 % 15 % 15 % 15 % Material 1 % 2 % 2 % 2 % Capacity & EBITDA







CapEx (US$ Millions)* 461 414 570 526 EBITDA (NT$ Millions) 30,940 27,116 24,671 22,984 Number of Wirebonders 25,876 25,858 29,056 24,839 Number of Testers 5,194 5,012 6,001 4,525

EMS Operations



2Q22 1Q22 2Q21 Net Revenues (NT$ Millions) 66,218 61,166 49,154 Revenue by Application





Communication 35 % 40 % 39 % Computing 13 % 10 % 10 % Consumer 28 % 29 % 28 % Industrial 15 % 13 % 16 % Automotive 8 % 6 % 5 % Others 1 % 2 % 2 % Capacity





CapEx (US$ Millions)* 53 26 39 * Capital expenditure excludes building construction costs.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Statement of Income Data

(In NT$ millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended

For the six months ended





Pro Forma Basis





Pro Forma Basis



Jun. 30 2022

Mar. 31 2022

Jun. 30 2021

Jun. 30 2021

Jun. 30 2022

Jun. 30 2021

Jun. 30 2021

Net revenues:



























Packaging 78,394

68,383

64,149

58,929

146,777

123,182

113,261

Testing 13,760

12,583

11,676

10,655

26,343

22,806

20,859

EMS 66,213

61,163

49,147

49,147

127,376

96,831

96,831

Others 2,072

2,262

1,954

1,954

4,334

3,577

3,577

Total net revenues 160,439

144,391

126,926

120,685

304,830

246,396

234,528































Cost of revenues (126,051)

(115,920)

(102,122)

(97,215)

(241,971)

(199,706)

(190,190)

Gross profit 34,388

28,471

24,804

23,470

62,859

46,690

44,338































Operating expenses:



























Research and development (5,795)

(5,362)

(5,076)

(4,864)

(11,157)

(9,845)

(9,427)

Selling, general and administrative (7,987)

(6,996)

(6,554)

(6,212)

(14,983)

(12,763)

(12,112)

Total operating expenses (13,782)

(12,358)

(11,630)

(11,076)

(26,140)

(22,608)

(21,539)

Operating income 20,606

16,113

13,174

12,394

36,719

24,082

22,799































Net non-operating income and expenses:



























Interest expense - net (702)

(572)

(569)

(563)

(1,274)

(1,141)

(1,115)

Foreign exchange gain (loss) (1,301)

(1,104)

1,057

1,072

(2,405)

833

815

Gain (loss) on valuation of financial assets and liabilities 1,543

1,406

(1,050)

(1,114)

2,949

(659)

(698)

Gain on equity-method investments 486

199

219

219

685

368

368

Others 504

621

513

432

1,125

1,041

896

Total non-operating income and expenses 530

550

170

46

1,080

442

266

Income before tax 21,136

16,663

13,344

12,440

37,799

24,524

23,065































Income tax expense (4,479)

(3,278)

(2,648)

(2,543)

(7,757)

(5,099)

(4,935)

Income from continuing operations and before non-controlling interest 16,657

13,385

10,696

9,897

30,042

19,425

18,130

Non-controlling interest (669)

(478)

(358)

(358)

(1,147)

(610)

(610)































Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent 15,988

12,907

10,338

9,539

28,895

18,815

17,520































Per share data:



























Earnings per share



























– Basic NT$3.69

NT$3.01

NT$2.40

NT$2.21

NT$6.71

NT$4.37

NT$4.07

– Diluted NT$3.61

NT$2.92

NT$2.30

NT$2.12

NT$6.51

NT$4.25

NT$3.95































Earnings per equivalent ADS



























– Basic US$0.253

US$0.216

US$0.171

US$0.158

US$0.470

US$0.310

US$0.289

– Diluted US$0.247

US$0.210

US$0.164

US$0.151

US$0.456

US$0.302

US$0.280































Number of weighted average shares used in diluted EPS calculation (in thousands) 4,375,107

4,341,042

4,362,634

4,362,634

4,359,944

4,363,749

4,363,749































FX (NTD/USD) 29.26

27.85

28.03

28.03

28.56

28.17

28.17



ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of ATM Statement of Income Data

(In NT$ millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended

For the six months ended





Pro Forma Basis





Pro Forma Basis



Jun. 30 2022

Mar. 31 2022

Jun. 30 2021

Jun. 30 2021

Jun. 30 2022

Jun. 30 2021

Jun. 30 2021

Net revenues:



























Packaging 79,894

69,921

65,936

60,716

149,815

127,481

117,560

Testing 13,760

12,583

11,677

10,656

26,343

22,808

20,860

Direct Material 1,288

1,479

1,372

1,372

2,767

2,416

2,416

Others 56

42

3

3

98

50

50

Total net revenues 94,998

84,025

78,988

72,747

179,023

152,755

140,886































Cost of revenues (67,230)

(60,924)

(58,778)

(53,871)

(128,154)

(114,538)

(105,021)

Gross profit 27,768

23,101

20,210

18,876

50,869

38,217

35,865































Operating expenses:



























Research and development (4,455)

(4,136)

(3,829)

(3,616)

(8,591)

(7,526)

(7,106)

Selling, general and administrative (5,318)

(4,953)

(4,554)

(4,212)

(10,271)

(8,946)

(8,296)

Total operating expenses (9,773)

(9,089)

(8,383)

(7,828)

(18,862)

(16,472)

(15,402)

Operating income 17,995

14,012

11,827

11,048

32,007

21,745

20,463

































ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of EMS Statement of Income Data

(In NT$ millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended

For the six months ended

Jun. 30 2022

Mar. 31 2022

Jun. 30 2021

Jun. 30 2022

Jun. 30 2021

Net revenues:



















Total net revenues 66,218

61,166

49,154

127,384

96,847























Cost of revenues (59,568)

(55,786)

(44,678)

(115,354)

(88,360)

Gross profit 6,650

5,380

4,476

12,030

8,487























Operating expenses:



















Research and development (1,380)

(1,249)

(1,274)

(2,629)

(2,371)

Selling, general and administrative (2,603)

(1,931)

(1,929)

(4,534)

(3,667)

Total operating expenses (3,983)

(3,180)

(3,203)

(7,163)

(6,038)

Operating income 2,667

2,200

1,273

4,867

2,449

























ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(In NT$ millions)

(Unaudited)



As of Jun. 30, 2022

As of Mar. 31, 2022















Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents



72,846





84,426 Financial assets – current



6,136





4,698 Notes and accounts receivable



116,617





106,560 Inventories



94,661





86,201 Others



28,503





25,155 Total current assets



318,763





307,040















Financial assets – non-current & Investments – equity method



22,356





23,202 Property, plant and equipment



254,784





247,541 Right-of-use assets



10,853





10,915 Intangible assets



74,300





75,236 Others



32,023





32,214 Total assets



713,079





696,148















Current liabilities:













Short-term borrowings



60,722





49,990 Current portion of bonds payable & Current portion of long-term borrowings



11,835





10,825 Notes and accounts payable



86,534





83,898 Others



111,136





106,013 Total current liabilities



270,227





250,726















Bonds payable



40,923





40,521 Long-term borrowings[2]



97,367





116,386 Other liabilities



26,251





24,755 Total liabilities



434,768





432,388















Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent



263,039





248,373 Non-controlling interests



15,272





15,387 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity



713,079





696,148































Current Ratio



1.18





1.22 Net Debt to Equity Ratio



0.50





0.52

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow Data

(In NT$ millions)

(Unaudited)





For the three months ended

For the six months ended



Jun. 30

Mar. 31

Jun. 30

Jun. 30

Jun. 30



2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





















Profit before income tax

21,136

16,663

13,344

37,799

24,524

Depreciation & amortization

13,749

13,503

13,460

27,252

26,590

Other operating activities items

(19,858)

(2,986)

(8,573)

(22,844)

(17,132)

Net cash generated from operating activities

15,027

27,180

18,231

42,207

33,982

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





















Net payments for property, plant and equipment

(17,292)

(17,182)

(18,440)

(34,474)

(32,493)

Other investment activities items

(245)

(753)

(1,259)

(998)

(1,464)

Net cash used in investing activities

(17,537)

(17,935)

(19,699)

(35,472)

(33,957)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





















Total net proceeds from (repayment of) borrowings

(8,980)

(5,310)

(16,640)

(14,290)

2,960

Other financing activities items

(893)

(269)

(1,022)

(1,162)

591

Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities

(9,873)

(5,579)

(17,662)

(15,452)

3,551

Foreign currency exchange effect

803

4,687

(1,666)

5,490

(2,127)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(11,580)

8,353

(20,796)

(3,227)

1,449

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period

84,426

76,073

73,783

76,073

51,538

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period

72,846

84,426

52,987

72,846

52,987



[1] All financial information presented in this press release is unaudited, consolidated and prepared in accordance with Taiwan-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed for use in the R.O.C.). Such financial information is generated internally by us and has not been subjected to the same review and scrutiny, including internal auditing procedures and audit by our independent auditors, to which we subject our year-end audited consolidated financial statements, and may vary materially from the year-end audited consolidated financial information for the same period. Any evaluation of the financial information presented in this press release should also take into account our published year-end audited consolidated financial statements and the notes to those statements. In addition, the financial information presented is not necessarily indicative of our results of operations for any future period. [2] Long-term borrowings include long-term loans and bills payable.

