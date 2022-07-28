Astrix Security Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Certification Five Months After Emerging from Stealth

The audit verifies that Astrix's App-to-App Integration Security solution complies with the highest security principles

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Astrix Security , the first solution securing app-to-app integrations, today announced that it has successfully completed a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 2 compliance audit. Conducted by a Big Four audit firm, the compliance audit reviewed Astrix's App-to-App Integration Security solution, which protects enterprises as they connect to third-party integrations across their XaaS critical systems, along with all security controls and practices, and found no deficiencies.

A SOC 2 Type 2 certification verifies that the company's information security practices and processes meet the trust principles criteria for security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. In today's cyber threat landscape, the audit also demonstrates a company's compliance with critical security policies over an extended period of time.

"We have always held ourselves to the highest standard of security, which is why we invested significant effort and resources into achieving this milestone, and we are proud to have done this so soon after our launch," said Alon Jackson, CEO and Co-Founder of Astrix. "Receiving this certification demonstrates our ability to offer our customers the highest quality solutions to protect them from the sprawling new attack surface of app-to-app connectivity."

Astrix launched from stealth in February 2022 with a $15 million seed round led by Bessemer Venture Partners and F2 Venture Capital, with participation from Venrock and numerous cybersecurity angel investors. Co-founded by CEO Alon Jackson and CTO Idan Gour, Astrix enables organizations to unleash the power of integration and automation by securing their critical systems as they continuously connect with third-party applications. The agentless, easy-to-deploy solution provides security teams with holistic visibility into all their app-to-app connections, and instantly detects and mitigates integration threats with automated remediation workflows, all while continuously minimizing third-party exposure with zero-trust policies and automated enforcement guardrails.

"Successfully meeting the strenuous SOC 2 standards with zero exceptions listed is a momentous achievement for any company, let alone one that emerged from stealth just five months ago," said Achiad Alter, VP Operations of Astrix. "Not only does it reflect Astrix's top-notch solution, but it also recognizes our internal commitment to adhering to industry best practices from day one."

About Astrix

Founded in Tel Aviv in 2021, Astrix Security protects cloud-first companies' growing third-party app interconnectivity against the clear and imminent threat of service supply chain attacks. By leveraging their unique "attacker" point of view, Astrix ensures enterprises' cloud services securely connect to their critical systems, enabling them to safely unleash the power of app-to-app integration and automation. The agentless, easy-to-deploy solution provides security teams with holistic visibility into all their app-to-app connections and instantly detects and mitigates integration threats with automated remediation workflows, while continuously minimizing third-party exposure with zero-trust policies and automated enforcement guardrails. Astrix's rapidly expanding team is made up of subject matter experts and was founded by veterans of the Israel Defense Forces' 8200 military intelligence unit CEO Alon Jackson and CTO Idan Gour. Astrix is backed by leading investors Bessemer Venture Partners, F2 Venture Capital, and Venrock.

