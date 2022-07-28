Avocados from Peru Celebrates National Avocado Day by Giving Back to Local Communities

AFP Partners with GIANT to Donate Avocados to Philadelphia's Largest Food Bank

WASHINGTON, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Avocado Day is fast approaching, and Avocados from Peru (AFP) is celebrating America's favorite superfood by giving back to local communities and unveiling the ultimate demo machine – the AFP Food Truck.

To celebrate National Avocado Day on July 31, AFP kicked off its week of festivities in Philadelphia. For the second year in a row, AFP teamed up with GIANT to donate 50,000 avocados to Philabundance, the city's largest food bank and an affiliate organization of Feeding America. The donation was announced at the 2nd Annual Top Guac Championship, hosted by AFP, GIANT, and Philabundance, where amateur chefs competed to make the best guacamole in Philadelphia. The event was attended by leaders in the city's food scene and representatives from AFP, GIANT, Philabundance and Feeding America.

Loree D. Jones, Chief Executive Officer at Philabundance (left) and Jessica Fisher, a representative from GIANT (right) join Xavier Equihua, President of the Peruvian Avocado Commission, as he announces the winner of the 2nd Annual Top Guac Championship charity event. (PRNewswire)

A special guest at the event, the brand-new AFP Food Truck, in partnership with the Peruvian Brothers, made its official debut in the city of Philadelphia. The food truck was used as a backdrop and a GIANT trailer to haul the 50,000 avocados donated to charity.

"Avocados hold a special place in our hearts and our culture, so celebrating them for National Avocado Day is easy. Moreover, giving back to communities in need makes the celebration even more special," said Xavier Equihua, President of the Peruvian Avocado Commission, "We are proud to support such impactful philanthropies as Philabundance and Feeding America, and what better way to do that than through avocados and bringing the community together."

"We are so grateful that Avocados from Peru chose to support our organization and the important work we do to impact our community. The avocados will go a long way in supporting and feeding those in need," said Loree D. Jones, Chief Executive Officer at Philabundance, "These contributions will help many in need throughout the communities we serve."

"The GIANT Company is committed to eliminating hunger in the communities we serve," said Emine Boz, Community Impact Coordinator at The GIANT Company, "Together with Avocados from Peru and Philabundance, we're able to do just that and make a difference in the lives of our neighbors facing food insecurity."

The National Avocado Day celebrations do not stop there! AFP was invited by FOX 5 D.C. to participate in their Zip Trips programming – a weekly series that highlights the best spots to visit around the D.C. region. On Friday, July 29, AFP will be live at the Port City Brewing Company in Alexandria, Virginia (3950 Wheeler Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22304) until 11:00 AM. The series will highlight the AFP Food Truck as the Peruvian Brothers dish out avocado toast to members of the public. In addition to the food truck, the event will feature the AVO Tesla, the prize of the AFP – Lidl Food Markets Summer Sweepstakes Giveaway.

"It's an honor to join and work alongside Avocados from Peru on our signature food truck to celebrate our home country's number one superfood export, the avocado," said Giuseppe and Mario Lanzone, known as the Peruvian Brothers, "It has always been our goal to bring the taste of Peru to our new home and Avocados from Peru is helping us accomplish just that."

About the Peruvian Avocado Commission

The Peruvian Avocado Commission (PAC) is headquartered in Washington, D.C. It was established in 2010 to increase the consumption/demand for Avocados from Peru through advertising, retail promotion and public relations. The PAC's promotional activities are conducted under the guidelines of the federal promotion program for Hass avocados, which is under the oversight of the USDA. Detailed information regarding these programs will be announced throughout the season. Avocados from Peru will be available in the U.S. from June through September. For more information about the PAC, please visit www.avocadosfromperu.com or email info@avocadosfromperu.com.

